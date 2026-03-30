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New Edition Honored with Legacy Award in Cincinnati

New Edition Honored with Legacy Award, March 26 Proclaimed “New Edition Day” in Hamilton County

Published on March 30, 2026
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New Edition Honored with Legacy Award, March 26 Proclaimed “New Edition Day” in Hamilton County

It was a powerful and unforgettable moment in Cincinnati as Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece honored one of R&B’s most influential groups, New Edition, with a prestigious Legacy Award from the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

They were celebrated for the group’s decades-long impact on music, culture, and generations of fans around the world. Known for timeless hits and setting the blueprint for modern boy bands, New Edition’s influence continues to resonate across the industry.

In addition to the Legacy Award recognition, Commissioner Reece made the moment even more historic by officially proclaiming March 26 as “New Edition Day” in Hamilton County. The proclamation honors the group’s contributions not only to music but also to Black culture and excellence.

Fans and city leaders alike gathered to celebrate the iconic group, recognizing their journey from young stars to global legends. The event further solidifies Cincinnati’s commitment to honoring Black music history and the artists who shape it.

From their early beginnings to becoming cultural trailblazers, New Edition’s legacy continues to shine—now forever etched in Cincinnati history.

New Edition Honored with Legacy Award, March 26 Proclaimed “New Edition Day” in Hamilton County was originally published on rnbcincy.com

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