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Two recent news reports detail a significant legal victory for two Black Texas state troopers who successfully sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), exposing what a jury agreed was a pattern of racial discrimination and retaliation. Together, the reporting shows a case that not only resulted in a nearly $1.7 million payout, but also laid bare the deeply entrenched inequities the troopers say defined their careers.

According to TheGrio, the lawsuit—filed in 2020—centered on Special Agent Jari McPherson and former Corporal Jerald Sams, both of whom alleged years of racially hostile treatment. The outlet reports that the men described being passed over for promotions, assigned more difficult and less desirable work, and subjected to racist remarks from colleagues and supervisors. McPherson also faced retaliation after filing an internal complaint, allegedly being denied opportunities and reassigned to a unit composed largely of minority troopers that handled disproportionately burdensome workloads with fewer days off. A jury ultimately agreed that DPS either knew or should have known about the discrimination and failed to take meaningful corrective action.

Meanwhile, FOX 7 Austin focuses on both the outcome and the personal toll of the case, reporting that a jury awarded nearly $1.7 million in damages between the two men. Sams received approximately $875,000 in emotional distress damages, while McPherson was awarded just under $800,000 for economic and emotional harm combined. The station also highlights the long arc of Sams’ career, noting that after more than two decades with DPS, he endured repeated instances of racist behavior, including derogatory comments and stereotyping that eroded his sense of pride in the profession.

Despite the verdict, DPS is pushing back, seeking to challenge the jury’s decision and arguing that the findings were inconsistent—an effort the plaintiffs’ attorney criticized as a refusal to fully confront systemic issues within the agency.

Ultimately, the case represents more than a financial judgment. For McPherson and Sams, the verdict stands as both validation of their experiences and a broader reckoning for discriminatory practices within one of Texas’ most powerful law enforcement bodies.

2 Black Texas State Troopers Awarded $1.7 Million In Racial Harassment Lawsuit was originally published on bossip.com