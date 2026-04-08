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One Comedian is About to Get a Life-Changing Opportunity.

From Open Mic to Netflix! Kevin Hart is Searching for the Next Comedy Superstar, and the Pressure is No Joke.

Published on April 8, 2026
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Kevin Hart
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Kevin Hart is on the hunt for the next big name in comedy and now we’re getting a real look at how it’s all going down.

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for Funny AF, a stand-up competition series where comedians from across the country are stepping up, all chasing one major opportunity-their own Netflix comedy special.

The show follows more than 40 rising comics coming out of cities like New York, Chicago, and L.A., all trying to prove they’ve got what it takes to break through.

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And this isn’t just jokes and laughs, the pressure is real. They’re performing in front of Kevin Hart and a lineup of comedy heavyweights like Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, and Nikki Glaser, who will help judge along the way.

The competition plays out over several episodes, all leading up to live semifinal and finale shows where viewers will actually vote in real time to decide who wins. Funny AF with Kevin Hart premiers Monday, April 20th on Netflix.

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