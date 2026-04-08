One Comedian is About to Get a Life-Changing Opportunity.

Source: client / CLIENT

Kevin Hart is on the hunt for the next big name in comedy and now we’re getting a real look at how it’s all going down.

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for Funny AF, a stand-up competition series where comedians from across the country are stepping up, all chasing one major opportunity-their own Netflix comedy special.

The show follows more than 40 rising comics coming out of cities like New York, Chicago, and L.A., all trying to prove they’ve got what it takes to break through.

Miikka Skaffari Amanda Edwards Tomohiro Ohsumi Nick Tininenko Charley Gallay

And this isn’t just jokes and laughs, the pressure is real. They’re performing in front of Kevin Hart and a lineup of comedy heavyweights like Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, and Nikki Glaser, who will help judge along the way.

The competition plays out over several episodes, all leading up to live semifinal and finale shows where viewers will actually vote in real time to decide who wins. Funny AF with Kevin Hart premiers Monday, April 20th on Netflix.