Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 31, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes consistently delivers the crucial updates, financial strategies, and rich cultural history we need to navigate our daily lives. Her commitment to bringing us stories that matter helps us celebrate our diversity while giving us the tools to build a stronger future. Here is a look at the essential topics covered in her latest update.

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Airport Relief: TSA Workers Finally Receive Their Due

The frustrating chaos at major airports is finally showing signs of clearing up. This Monday, TSA officers began receiving their long-awaited back pay, effectively ending weeks of miserable four-hour security lines. Travelers passing through major hubs like Atlanta, Houston, and BWI felt massive relief as checkpoint wait times dropped to ten minutes or less just in time for the spring break rush. However, while this movement is a positive step forward, the struggle is not entirely over for these essential workers. Union leaders warn that many checks are still missing earned overtime and proper tax withholdings, meaning full financial restitution will not happen until at least next week.