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Brandy finally receives her flowers, a moment that feels long overdue. With the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the moment lands as both a celebration and a reminder. Brandy has always been that girl, even when the industry did not fully recognize it. Read on for why Brandy is one of the most underrated icons of her generation.

According to Patch, Brandy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony brought out heavy hitters like Babyface and Issa Rae — both of whom spoke to Brandy’s influence across generations. And that is really the core of it. Her impact runs deep, even when the recognition has not always matched the resume.

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Brandy’s career spans more than three decades, and her influence stretches even further. From her 1994 debut album to the cultural reset that was Never Say Never, she helped define the sound of modern R&B. Her vocal layering, tone, and control set a new standard that artists still study today — the vocal bible. Songs like “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica are significant moments in music and cultural history. Brandy and Monica’s latest The Boy Is Mine tour run showed fans just how relevant and influential her artistry has been over the years.

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But her artistry never stopped at music. Brandy became a household name through her starring role in Moesha, a 90s sitcom that helped shape a generation of Black teens as they navigated identity, family, and growing up. Her portrayal felt real, relatable, and necessary. For many, it was one of the first times they saw themselves reflected on screen in that way.

Then there is the iconic live-action Cinderella. Brandy made history as the first Black actress to play the iconic princess in the 1997 TV film, shifting what representation looked like in real time. Brandy starred alongside film stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban and Victor Garber. She even shared the screen with her mentor and fairy godmother, Whitney Houston. The film is still notable amongst Disney movie lovers.