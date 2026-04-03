John Legend Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

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John Legend is making some changes. No, not in his music, but in his management. He’s leaving manager Ty Siklorious after almost 20 years.

But it’s not all bad news for Legend or Siklorious. He’s heading to Roc Nation, and per the Hollywood Reporter, which first shared the news, she’ll continue to be his partner in both his for-profit and non-profit endeavors.

Siklorious helped the “Glory” singer found John Legend Ventures soon after his 2004 debut, Get Lifted. And he stayed on her roster when she left Troy Carter’s Atom Factory to start her own company, Friends at Work.

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Over their time together, Legend, 47, became one of 28 EGOT winners, the first Black man to do so. He’s won 13 Grammys and an Oscar in 2015 with Common for “Glory” from the Selma soundtrack, a 2018 Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live, and a Tony for producing Jitney. He achieved the feat by 2018.

“It’s kind of surreal. It’s something I never even thought about when I started my career,” Legend said at the time. “I probably wanted to win some GRAMMYs and sell a lot of records, and all that started happening pretty quickly, but I never dreamed that I would be here, winning an Emmy, and being in that rare group of people that have won all four of these major [awards].”

After achieving that much success with Stiklorious, his move to Roc Nation could signal a desire to refresh his career. Roc Nation currently manages Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, and Clipse, among others. Legend hasn’t released an album since 2024’s My Favorite Dream, his first children’s album. While he’s on the road this spring and summer on the Songs & Stories Tour, new management might help return him to the place he once occupied in the pop culture firmament.

“Twenty years is a lifetime in this business, and I’m proud of the work John and I did together that was rooted in creativity, trust, love, and ambition,” Stiklorius said in a statement she provided to THR. “I’m energized by what’s ahead for both of us as I pass the music management baton to Jay Brown at ROC Nation. I continue to be John’s partner in the many for-profit and non-profit ventures we built together and John’s biggest champion.”

John Legend Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation was originally published on cassiuslife.com