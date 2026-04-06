Tamar Braxton on Toni, Trina, and Her Musical Journey

Tamar fiercely defends her family's immense talent, highlighting sister Trina's quiet success.

Tamar remains grounded, respecting the path paved by her iconic sister Toni.

Tamar's authenticity and wit cement her status as a central figure in Black entertainment.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

R&B powerhouse Tamar Braxton recently stopped by The D.L. Hughley Show, sitting down with hosts D.L. Hughley and Jasmine Sanders for a conversation filled with laughter, candid reflections, and plenty of playful shade. The beloved reality TV queen and Grammy-nominated singer held nothing back as she discussed her thriving career, her deep family roots, and the musical legacy she shares with her sisters.

The interview kicked off with a surprising revelation: D.L. Hughley and Tamar Braxton are actually neighbors. Keeping the exact location under wraps to protect their privacy, the two shared a good laugh about their proximity. The playful dynamic set a comfortable, engaging tone for the interview. Hughley wasted no time diving into his signature comedic style, playfully roasting the singer while acknowledging her undeniable status as a superstar in African-American music culture.



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Defending the Braxton Family Legacy

When the conversation shifted to the broader Braxton family, Hughley playfully questioned if anyone else in the family possessed the same level of talent as Tamar and her iconic sister, Toni Braxton. Without missing a beat, Tamar fiercely defended her sisters, shutting down the jokes by affirming that everyone in her family is immensely talented. When pressed to name who could carry the superstar mantle next, Tamar proudly pointed to Trina Braxton. She affectionately dubbed Trina a “closet coin holder,” noting that Trina had been quietly building a successful foundation long before their hit reality show Braxton Family Values ever hit the airwaves.

Hughley highlighted the incredible trajectory of Tamar’s solo career, comparing her current massive success to the massive wave Toni experienced earlier in her journey. He jokingly asked if Tamar ever takes a “victory lap” or drops the mic now that she is on top. Tamar quickly dismissed the idea, remaining humble about her achievements. She made it clear that she respects the path her sister paved. Hughley even suggested that Toni should take a break from her packed schedule to finally record a powerhouse duet with Tamar, a collaboration R&B fans

Celebrating a Cultural Icon

Tamar Braxton continues to empower audiences with her authenticity, unmatched vocal talent, and sharp wit. As she gracefully navigated Hughley’s jokes, laughing off his comments by declaring he had “more shade than a palm tree” she proved exactly why she remains a central figure in Black entertainment. Her commitment to uplifting her family while blazing her own trail serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience found within our culture. Fans can always count on Tamar to deliver pure entertainment, whether she is holding a microphone on stage or sitting down for a simple neighborhood chat.

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Tamar Braxton on Toni, Trina, and Her Musical Journey was originally published on blackamericaweb.com