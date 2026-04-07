Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

We’re Getting War Updates Through Meme Videos Now?!

We’re Getting War Updates Through Meme Videos Now?!

It sounds crazy, but people are learning about Iran through videos that look like memes. Funny at first… until you realize this is how real news is being consumed

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shanghai Daily Life And Economy
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Has anyone else seen these LEGO propaganda videos that have been dropping on social media? 

It’s kind of wild to say this out loud, but a lot of Americans are literally getting updates about what’s happening in Iran… through videos that look like they belong on a meme page. One minute it’s a serious geopolitical situation, the next it’s an AI-generated LEGO video that feels like a movie trailer or even a toy-brick-style animation, and somehow, that’s the “news” people are consuming.

TRENDING: Who’s Afraid Of The 25th Amendment? Trump Should Be.

It almost feels unreal, but it’s informative and entertaining, not only from the visuals but also from the audio; these are highly animated AI Lego rap videos. It’s like we’re watching something this serious play out in a format that’s usually reserved for entertainment. However, that’s the reality of how information moves now: fast, viral, and while it might seem amusing at first glance, it’s also a little concerning when you realize this is how many people are forming their understanding of real-world events. Social media comments make jokes about these videos, saying they’re going to be used to teach about this war in history classes.

It seems like a new video goes out almost every day; however, these videos are not in order, but do include the most recent videos.

Let’s take a look at these viral LEGO videos. 

TRENDING: Trump Aligns With Kim Jong Un, Threatens Iran With Genocide In Latest Roundup Of MAGA Insanity

We’re Getting War Updates Through Meme Videos Now?! was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kerbi Lynn

Jonathan Majors Falls From Unsecured Window On Daily Wire Film, Producers Refuse To ‘Negotiate With Communists’ As Crew Strikes Over Safety

Comment
10 Items
News  |  Written By: Matty Willz

10 Side Hustles People in Ohio Are Using to Make Extra Money Right Now

Comment
15 Items
News  |  Written By: Tron Snow

Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Comment
Columbus Skyline Gift Card Register to Win
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win a Skyline Gift Card!

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close