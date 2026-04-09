Tia Mowry Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Black Lingerie Look On Instagram

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

We are obsessed with Tia Mowry and her grown-woman era, and her latest social media post is proof of that. The actress recently shared a video of herself confidently strutting in a sheer black lace slip, owning every step as Déjà Vu by Beyoncé played in the background. Her caption added to her steamy video as she wrote, “Maybe it’s déjà vu, or maybe I’ve always been this woman.” And honestly, we think it’s both.

In the video, Mowry snapped as she pounced around in sexy regalia that exposed a fit body draped in a strapless bra and bikini underwear. The multi-hyphenate adorned her alluring look with a black leather trench coat, ankle-strap heels, and black shades. Not only was her outfit eye-catching, but the reel radiated liberation and a palpable fierceness that demanded repeat views.

This current post isn’t the first time Mowry has displayed confidence like no other. The veteran actress has been leaning all the way into her glow-up over the past few years, serving fashion, personality, and an unapologetic sense of self across her social platforms. Whether she’s dancing in her kitchen, stepping out in bold looks, or sharing glimpses of her personal evolution, she’s showing the world that she is well aware of who she is.

Tia Mowry Serves Confidence In Black Lace

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The timing of this newfound confidence is perfect. Alongside her radiant solo energy, there’s been buzz that she and her husband may have found their way back to each other. While neither has fully confirmed the details, the possibility adds another layer to her gorgeous glow.

Still, what stands out most is how Mowry continues to show up for herself. She’s long been a fan favorite for her relatability and warmth, but now, she’s pairing that with a bold edginess that feels both fresh and authentic. Her social media has become a space of joy, style, and self-discovery, and we are hooked.

If this really is déjà vu, it’s only because she’s finally embracing the woman she’s always been.

Tia Mowry Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Black Lingerie Look On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com