Nia Long Brought Timeless Beauty To The 'Michael' Movie Berlin Premiere In This $3,000 Velvet Gown

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Nia Long, a red carpet, and a gorgeous dress will almost always give us a fashion moment worth talking about. So when the star stepped out in Berlin, Germany, for the premiere of her upcoming film “Michael,” we had to stop and stare.

The “Love Jones” actress continues to be that girl – a timeless beauty and an iconic fashion slayer.

Nia Long Serves Timeless Style In A $3,000 Alex Perry Gown

Nia hit the carpet looking like the main character she is. She wore a curve-hugging black velvet gown with a corset-style top, a gathered waist, and a long maxi skirt. The skirt oozed Old Hollywood glam with a mini train.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the dress is a $3,000 design from Alex Perry.

Nia kept her accessories sleek and luxe, pairing the gown with a three-tier diamond choker, teardrop earrings, rings, and a black fur wrap.

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The Estée Lauder ambassador’s hair and makeup looked just as flawless. Her makeup gave soft glam, with glowing skin, a touch of shine, smoldering eyes, and pouty nude lips. Her hair was pulled back into a slick bun, giving her cheekbones center stage.

In other words, Nia was giving “muva” while promoting “Michael,” in which she plays mother to one of the most iconic families. We love to see it.

Nia Long Plays Katherine Jackson In Michael

In “Michael,” she plays Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s mother, alongside Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson. Nia spoke to Essence about being part of the film. She explained what it meant to help tell the story in a way that honors the Jackson family.

“We wanted to tell the story the way the story really needs to be told, but also, we wanted fans to get excited that this was happening,” she said. “And to have Jaafar at the center of it was really amazing because he’s an extension of the family.”

The “Michael” film opens in theatres on April 24 with screenings starting on April 22.

Nia Long Brought Timeless Beauty To The 'Michael' Movie Berlin Premiere In This $3,000 Velvet Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com