He Said He Saw Jesus While in a Coma!

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Quinton Aaron is opening up about something deeply personal and honestly, pretty powerful. The The Blind Side star says while he was in the hospital, intubated and in a coma, he believes he had a real encounter with Jesus.

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Quinton described the moment like this he says he found himself back in his old neighborhood in New York, with snow falling, and Jesus right there with him. He said Jesus had a glow, lighter skin, long white hair… and when He placed His hands on Quinton’s back, all the pain he was feeling instantly disappeared.

Now here’s where it gets even deeper…

Quinton says when he woke up in that hospital bed with tubes still in his mouth, he already knew he didn’t need surgery… and later on, doctors confirmed exactly that. He also revealed his heart actually stopped multiple times while he was in that coma… something that makes the experience hit even harder.

And for him, this wasn’t just a moment-it changed him.

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He says he’s always believed in God, but after this? There’s no fear of death anymore. That experience gave him a whole new level of peace and clarity.