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Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Eminem typically marks his journey in sobriety in some small fashion annually, and now he's celebrating his 18th year.

Published on April 21, 2026
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Eminem has made his journey into sobriety part of his public image, typically celebrating the anniversary of his start on that path annually. This week, Eminem celebrated his 18th year of sobriety and got props from some of his famous friends in the industry.

In Eminem’s succinct fashion, when it comes to these matters, the Detroit veteran wordsmith is seen holding an Alcoholics Anonymous pendant with the Roman numerals of 18 featured in the center. The artist is seen wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with D-Nice’s debut album, To Tha Rescue.

In the comments section of the post, Big Sean, Questlove, and others congratulated Em on his success.

“Yessir! Keep it up,” wrote Big Sean, with Kuniva from D12 adding, “That’s my guy!” DJ D-Nice also joined in on the congrats in a humorous way, writing, “Congrats my man! BTW, Nice t-shirt!” Questlove wrote, “Awesome. Keep Goin.”

Boston rapper Slaine, who has also been a strong advocate for sobriety, gave a pointed message.

“Congrats and thank you for being a power of example. Working on 13 one day at a time. God bless,” he wrote.

Big salute to Eminem.

Photo: Getty

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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