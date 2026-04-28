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Magic's Jamal Cain Dunks On Pistons' Jalen Duren, Social Media Reacts

Magic's Jamal Cain Posterizes Pistons' Jalen Duren & Undergoes Playoff Humiliation Ritual

A vicious fourth-quarter dunk turns a tight Game 4 into a statement, putting Orlando one win away from a stunning playoff upset over Detroit.

Published on April 28, 2026
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Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game Two
Gregory Shamus

There have been no reports of Orlando Magic Jamal Cain having beef with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series. Cain decided that Duren was able to get this work in the Magic’s 94-88 win.

In the fourth quarter, with around 8:40 to go in a tightly contested game, Cain got the ball and drove past the Pistons’ All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham, took the ball down the lane, and dunked all over Duren. He punched the ball so emphatically that Duren’s ancestors were upset. Duren’s family is still wondering why the center tried to stop the play. 

Should the Orlando Magic, the eighth seed, go on and upset the number one seed Pistons, it will be this moment that will be talked about forever. The Magic currently lead the Pistons 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. 

The video below may be sensitive to some viewers (especially Pistons fans).

It’s safe to say that absolutely no one saw this coming. In fact, according to Newsweek, the Magic are only “the sixth 8-seed to hold a 3-1 lead over a 1-seed, and four of the five previous 8-seeds in that situation advanced.”

The Pistons are spiraling and can’t quite figure out how to right the ship, especially when you consider that the Magic shot a lowly 32.6% from the field and still won the game. Detroit didn’t fare much better shooting a whooping 38% from the floor. StatMuse notes that Cunningham and Duren combined for a team-high 12 turnovers. The entire Magic only had 10 turnovers. 

Just some two weeks ago, the Magic didn’t look like they had a chance at making any kind of run in the Playoffs, in fact they were just fighting to stay alive after losing 109-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their first Play-In Tournament game. The Magic still had one shot; if they could beat the Charlotte Hornets, then they could sneak into the playoffs as the eighth seed. They crushed the Hornets by 31 points. 

Now, the Magic are just one game away from one of the biggest playoff upsets. Game 5 against the Pistons back in Detroit. 

See social media’s reaction to the dunk below.

Magic's Jamal Cain Posterizes Pistons' Jalen Duren & Undergoes Playoff Humiliation Ritual was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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