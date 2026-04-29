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“Following a comprehensive review of the 2026 Miss Spelman Pageant, the College identified a technical discrepancy in the initial scoring results. In a decision that reflects our commitment to equity and the exceptional caliber of our students, Spelman College has named Co-Miss Spelmans for the 2026-2027 academic year. This move ensures that the hard work and excellence of these scholars are acknowledged and fully celebrated,” the HBCU wrote in a statement, according to Essence.

The controversy began days earlier, when Wilson was initially announced as the sole winner on April 11. Nearly a week later, the college revealed a scoring error and declared Collier a co-winner on April 17, citing a miscalculation in the results.

The annual Miss Spelman College Pageant has sparked backlash from students and social media users alike after an unprecedented decision to crown two winners on April 17, breaking the competition’s 43-year tradition. On Friday, the historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia, named students Jillian Collier and Kinsley Wilson as co–Miss Spelman. The prestigious title comes with the responsibility of serving as an ambassador for Spelman College, with winners often representing the institution to prospective students, parents, donors, and other external audiences.

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In a separate statement to 11Alive, Spelman College said it is “overhauling protocols” and apologized for the error, adding that it is working to ensure “a similar error does not occur again.”

During the Miss Spelman College Pageant competition, seven contestants were judged on talent, interview performance, poise, and an overall composite score.

Still, the explanation has not satisfied everyone. Some critics online argued that naming two winners undermines the pageant’s longstanding tradition.

“Whoever got the most votes should be the SOLE winner. We have to stop this participation award agenda,” one social media user wrote in the comments section of AJC News after the outlet shared the story online.

Another user commented, “I would be highly annoyed. Pick ONE winner, even if I lose. I’m not sharing the crown.”

Others, however, saw the outcome as an opportunity to highlight unity and sisterhood within the HBCU community.

“Idk, looks like double the IMPACT to me. Get to work, ladies!” wrote one user.

Another supporter added, “Spelman also had seven valedictorians this year. It is not highly unreasonable to have two queens. We are talking about a phenomenal student body.”

As debate intensified, Spelman College disabled comments on its social media platforms and signaled a step back from the online discourse.

“When the noise of social media begins to impact the peace and well-being of our students, we must return to our roots as a place of refuge and safety,” Spelman College wrote in part via a statement shared to Instagram on April 24.

What do you think of this heated debate surrounding the Miss Spelman College Pageant?

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The post Can You Spel Controversy? Spelman College Sparks Outrage For Crowning 2 Miss Spelman Pageant Queens After ‘Scoring Discrepancy’ appeared first on MadameNoire.