Trump Drops Casey Means In Favor Of New MAHA-Friendly Dr. Nicole B. Saphier

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President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of Dr. Casey Means, his pick for surgeon general, whose confirmation was stalled after congressional Democrats and some Republicans opposed her due to her views on vaccines, her lack of medical experience, the fact that she’s not a practicing physician and does not hold a license to treat patients, and the fact that, like most of Trump’s Cabinet appointees, she was unable to get through her confirmation hearing without appearing to be a person who does not know anything outside of loyalist MAGA ideology.

As NBC News reported, Trump announced a new nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Nicole B. Saphier, on Thursday.

“Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans.”

Saphier is listed on Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s website as a radiologist and director of breast imaging at its facility in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This might lead one to believe that Trump was finally bullied into nominating someone for an important position who is actually qualified for said position, unlike any other prominent member of his administration of reverse-DEI dunces. Of course, a closer look at Saphier reveals that she’s still a MAGA-certified pick, just one with a few more relevant credentials.

From NBC:

The title of Saphier’s 2020 book, “Make America Healthy Again,” became the slogan for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s agenda. The book discusses many of the subjects that Kennedy has focused on, including the possibility of preventing chronic diseases by adjusting lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise. Her 2021 book, “Panic Attack,” criticizes pandemic-era shutdowns and school closures — views that align with those of several top health officials, including Kennedy and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who leads the National Institutes of Health and is acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s worth noting that Means, Trump’s last pick for one of the highest medical offices in the nation, authored a book titled Trust Yourself, Not Your Doctor, so, again, the president clearly has a type. Still, it does appear that Saphier may be at least a tad more moderate, or is at least willing to play the part.

From the New York Times:

Dr. Means, a Stanford-educated “functional medicine” physician and wellness influencer, did not make vaccines a central part of her identity as a doctor or a nominee. She is interested in how diet affects health, and in the health damage caused by chemical and other environmental exposures, and has been a heroine to Mr. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement. But she was caught up in the furor over Mr. Kennedy’s controversial vaccine agenda. While testifying in her confirmation hearings, she couched her language carefully when asked about vaccination. She said that “vaccines save lives,” but stopped short of recommending vaccines against measles and influenza, saying instead that decisions about vaccination should be made jointly by parents and pediatricians. It’s almost as if medical professionals are being pressured to downplay their medical knowledge to capitulate to the MAGA regime, for which knowledge and expertise serve more as non-qualifiers than they do qualities that get you tickets to board the Trump train. But, whatever, we shall see how competent she is if and when she is confirmed. SEE ALSO: Surgeon General Nominee Gives Evasive Answers During Confirmation Hearing



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Trump Drops Casey Means In Favor Of New MAHA-Friendly Dr. Nicole B. Saphier was originally published on newsone.com