Shedeur Sanders' Brother Shilo Ripped For Telling Reporter "Go Make A Sandwich, Mary”

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion, are known for their outspokenness, and now we know his brother, Shilo, also doesn’t hold back. Especially when it comes to defending his brother.

It began when reporter Mary Kay Cabot entered the debate of whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur would be the Cleveland Browns’ leading quarterback this season. She favored Watson after the narrative came out of voluntary minicamp.

“With my breaking news here that Deshaun Watson has taken the lead over Shedeur Sanders in the #Browns QB competition and has the inside track to win it, I think they should declare him QB1 asap and let the 1st team offense start to cook. There’s no time to waste,” she tweeted.

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Cabot’s quote became the subject of an Instagram post about the QB1 battle, and Shilo unhappily hopped into the comments and responded, “Go make a sandwich, Mary.”

The misogynistic undertones didn’t sit well with Cabot, who’s an established journalist and even won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2025 Bill Nunn Jr. Award. So, she fired back.

“I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world, and take on all of the — all of that that comes with that,” Cabot said. “And I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years, and I’m happy about that and I know that will continue. And now we’ve got women in flag football, playing flag football all over the place, and I’m just happy that I have been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue, and that’s just how I feel about that.”

Instead of apologizing, Shilo dug his heels in deeper, saying that Cabot never has anything positive to say about his brother, Shedeur.

“Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird. Like it’s an agenda that you have going on,” he said on Twitch.

He adds that there are plenty of successful women sports reporters who focus on the facts and stats of the game, and he doesn’t want Cabot to make those “women look bad when it comes to reporting, because you don’t have the will to actually want to report real things that are going on.”

Shilo says it’s too early for Cabot to draw conclusions because not all the players have even reported yet, and it could negatively affect Shedeur.

“We don’t care what you think is gonna happen. Let Shedeur go practice. He doesn’t need to be going on Instagram and Twitter and stuff and always seeing you just badmouth him,” he continued.

Regardless of his feelings, reports suggest Watson will be the starting quarterback and try to earn that massive $230 million contract.

But see social media’s reaction to the sandwich comment below.