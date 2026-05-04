CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup
Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is here, and per usual, many bars and those in the United States use this day to celebrate Mexican heritage, cuisine, and, of course, agave-based spirits. For this year’s roundup, SPIRIT.ED is highlighting several cocktails for the Mexican holiday, including a booze-free option.
I’ll keep it level with you, SPIRIT.ED readers. I almost didn’t make this roundup for various reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Americans should really learn the real history of Cinco de Mayo and realize it’s something that’s not even widely celebrated in Mexico. Further, I’ve been to Cinco de Mayo gatherings in the States over the years, replete with all kinds of stereotypes against Mexican people.
A little history about Cinco de Mayo (written by D.L. Chandler):
Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be the centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is that people not of Mexican descent are putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture, yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.
The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced French forces, boosting their morale. Military leaders and forces in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.
However, our Mexican brothers and sisters do like a good drink, and you can go out and enjoy one without wearing a dollar store sombrero or donning a mustache, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.
Because I’ve been having some long weekends due to the gig, I’m going to take it easy, hence why I also included a mocktail in this roundup for those of us looking to celebrate still, but without the buzz.
Unlike past roundups, I have other spirit bases beyond mezcal and tequila in this roundup, but all with a little flair that matches the vibe of the day. Hopefully, you’ll find something in our roundup that appeals to you.
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Photo: Getty
Bourbon Pina Colada / The Cowby Colada
CLASSIC:
1 1/2 parts Jim Beam Pineapple
3/4 part pineapple juice
3/4 part coconut liqueur (or 1/2 part coconut cream)
Heavy whipping cream
Mint bouquet
COWBOY
1 1/2 parts Jim Beam Pineapple
3/4 part pineapple juice
1/4 part lime juice
3/4 part coconut liqueur (or 1/2 part coconut cream)
Heavy whipping cream
2-3 slices of Jalapeño (muddled)
Garnish: Pineapple wedge, Jalapeño round, or Lime slice
Cabricantario
Directions:
60 ml Tequila Centinela Eterno Cristalino
30 ml fresh lime juice
30 ml fresh orange juice
60 ml grapefruit soda
15 ml agave syrup
Ice, plus lime and orange wheels, and salt
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until chilled. Strain into a clay cantarito glass filled with ice.
Cantario Familiar
Ingredients:
1 liter bottle of Tequila CAZADORES Reposado
25 oz orange juice
10 oz fresh lime juice
25 oz grapefruit juice
1 teaspoon salt
48 oz grapefruit soda
Method:
Combine all the ingredients with ice in a large Cantarito familiar, and stir. Garnish with slices of orange, limes, grapefruits.
Classic Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.75 oz Orange Liqueur
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Method: Combine all ingredients into an ice filled shaker. Shake to chill and dilute. Strain into ice filled, salt rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
Clean AF (Additive-Free) Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Orange Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
2 dashes orange bitters
INSTRUCTIONS:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into a salt rimmed and ice-filled glass.
Cucumber Cooler
Ingredients
2 oz Dobel Blanco
2 Lime Wedges
6 Mint Leaves
3 Cucumber Coins
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Method
In a cocktail shaker, add lime wedges, mint leaves, and cucumber coins. Muddle to release lime juice and break down the cucumber. Add Dobel Blanco to your shaker with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice and top with topo chico. Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wheel, and mint sprig.
Cucumber Mint Margarita
1.5 parts Código 1530 Blanco Tequila*
1 part Cucumber Juice
1 part Lemon Juice
0.25 parts Agave Nectar
Mint Sprigs
Salt & Tajín Rim
Method: Shake Tequila, Cucumber Juice, Lemon Juice, Agave, and Mint Leaves over ice. Rim your glass with Lemon and a 50/50 mix of Salt and Tajín. Strain over crushed ice and garnish with Cucumber Ribbons, a Lemon Wheel, and Mint Sprigs. Refreshment, redefined.
Cutwater Margarita
Cutwater is one of the bright stars in the fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) space, and we’re featuring their Lime and Mango options in this photo. The brand also has a Spicy Mango Margarita, which sounds really delicious right about now.
Learn more here.
Desert Rose
Ingredients:
2 oz Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
1 oz Mango Chili Puree
.25 oz Combier Rose
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.25 oz Agave
Directions: Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously with ice. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel dashed chili salt.
El Diablo
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Partida Reposado Tequila
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with 4 oz Ginger Beer and 0.5 oz Crème de Cassis
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Directions: Pour tequila and lime juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with ice. Top with the ginger beer and crème de cassis. Garnish with lime wedge.
Grilled Tomato Margarita
Ingredients:
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz of Grilled Tomato Juice
1 Grilled Tomato Slice
Directions:
To make spiced salt: mix equal parts chili powder and salt in a shallow bowl or plate. Rim Margarita glass with a spiced salt to coat. Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain the cocktail into a Margarita glass over ice and garnish with a grilled tomato wheel.
Horchata Colada
Ingredients:
1.5 Parts Hornitos Cristalino Reserve Tequila
.5 Parts Lime Juice
1 Parts Pineapple Juice
3 Parts Horchata Mix
Garnish:
Pineapple Wedge or Fronds, Star Anise, Grated Cinnamon
Directions:
Pour pulverized green rock sugar, granulated white sugar, and a cinnamon & pulverized red sugar blend onto separate areas of a plate. Coat half of the cocktail glass rim with lime juice. Divide that coated half into three equal sections, then dip each section into one of the three mixtures to create distinct stripes. Set aside. Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
Mezcal Mule
Ingredients
2 oz Gracias A Dios Espadín Mezcal
1 oz Lemon juice
3/4 oz Agave syrup
3/4 oz Ginger juice
Ginger beer
Instructions
Stir mezcal, lemon juice, agave syrup and ginger juice together.Pour over ice. Top with ginger beer.
Milagrosa Margarita
Ingredients:
2 parts Milagro Reposado or Milagro Silver
1 part Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
1 part fresh lime juice
½ part agave nectar
Dragonfruit ball for garnish
Tajîn rim
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice
Garnish with dragonfruit ball and tajin rim
Moonlit Ranch Water
Available at STK LA location
4 Fresh Raspberries
0.50 oz agave
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 oz Pantalones Reposado Tequila
4 oz Topo Chico
Garnish: tajin, lime wedge & fresh raspberries
Preparation:
In a highball glass, gently muddle raspberries with the agave. Add tequila, lime, and ice. Top off with soda water and stir gently. Garnish and serve. For a stronger berry flavor, you can add a splash of raspberry puree.
On The Rocks Passionfruit Margarita
On The Rocks makes an excellent of array of mixed cocktails in a neat package, and I’ve enjoyed several in my day. I haven’t tried the Passionfruit Margarita made with Hornitos tequila; however, I imagine it’s just as good as everything else they do.
Learn more here.
Peach Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 Orange Liqueur
1.5 oz Fresh Peach Juice
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Peach Slice and rim rocks glass with Tajín
Directions: Rim rocks glass with Tajin. Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.
Peanut Butter Bomb
Ingredients
1 part Chica~Chida
1 Guinness Beer (a pint)
Directions
Pour the Guinness into a pint glass. In a separate shot glass, pour the shot of Chica~Chida.Drop the shot into the Guinness and enjoy.
Rum Rita
Ingredients:
1oz BACARDÍ Lime Flavored Rum
1oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco
1oz Monin Exotic Citrus Syrup
1oz Lime Juice
Recipe:
Fill a rocks glass with ice. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Smokey Margarita (NA)
Ingredients:
2 oz Fluere Smoked Agave
0.75 oz Agave Syrup
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Garnish: Lime Wheel
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Spicy Tamarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind
.75 oz Lime Juice
.75 oz Agave Syrup
.5 oz Curacao
Directions: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a double old- fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with Tajin Rim, Lime Wheel, and Jalapeño.
Spicy Vodkarita
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ parts ABSOLUT® TABASCO™
1 part Lemon Juice
3⁄4 part Agave Syrup
Cajun Spice for rim
Lime for garnish
Chili slice for garnish (optional)
HOW TO MIX:
Rim a rocks glass with Cajun seasoning. Fill a shaker with ABSOLUT® TABASCO™, freshly squeezed lime juice, and agave syrup. Add ice and shake vigorously until well-chilled. Fine strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and a chili slice.
Sweet & Spicy Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Pocho Fino Mexican Candy Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz Orange Liqueur (Triple Sec)
.25 oz Agave nectar (optional, to taste)
1-2 Fresh Jalapeño Slices (for extra heat)
Tajín or chili-lime salt (for rim)
Lime wheel, watermelon wedge, & Jalapeno slice
Directions: Rim a rocks glass with Tajín or chili-lime salt. Add Pocho Fino Mexican Candy tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave, and jalapeño slices to a shaker with ice. Shake hard until well chilled and slightly spicy.Double strain over fresh ice into the prepared glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, watermelon wedge, & jalapeño slice on a cocktail pick.
Tequila Sunrise
(Batch recipe, created by Carnelian Cooks)
Ingredients:
1 750 ml bottle of Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila
1.5 cup Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 cup POG Juice
1- 1.5 cup Water
Grenadine, for topping
Directions: In a pitcher, add your Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño with fresh lime juice, POG juice and water. Stir until combined. Place in the fridge for at least 1 hour. When ready to enjoy, serve in glasses filled with ice. Top with your desired amount of grenadine. Garnish with a cherry and a lime wheel. Enjoy!
The People’s Pickle Margarita
2 oz Teremana Blanco
0.5 oz lime juice
0.5 oz pickle brine
0.75 oz pineapple juice
0.25 oz agave syrup
Method: Combine all ingredients and shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain over fresh ice
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Garnish: Pineapple Wedge with Tajin
CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com