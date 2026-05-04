SNL Recruits Aziz Ansari To Hilariously Roast Kash Patel

Source: Saturday Night Live/NBC / Youtube

As many of you have seen by now, Saturday Night Live booked comedian Aziz Ansari to do to FBI Director Kash Patel what comedian Colin Jost did to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which was, of course, a hilarious but also sadly accurate portrayal of a clueless, dorky dude-bro who has been elevated to one of the highest authoritative positions in the nation.

Nah, but Ansari understood the assignment.

“I’m a trailblazer. I’m the first Indian person to suck at their job,” Ansari’s Patel began. “Everyone says Indian people are smart, hardworking, and incredibly intelligent. I prove without a shadow of a doubt that we can be just as incapable and incompetent as the whites.”

After Jost’s version of Hegseth introduced Ansari’s version of Patel as someone who “wants to come say hello before he’s almost certainly fired,” Ansari began by pretty much nailing Patel’s wide-eyed stare into the camera.

Seriously, who is even who here?

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“It’s K-Dot, aka Kash with a K, aka the most effective FBI director this country’s ever had, Kash Patel,” Ansari began.

“Now, after the attempted assassination of President Trump — another one,” he continued, imitating the well-known DJ Khaled catchphrase, “we conducted an investigation that could not have been more thorough. We dotted every T and bulged every eye. And for all of you saying I’m doing a bad job running the FBI, well, what if I told you this agency is only six weeks away from pinpointing the exact location of Osama bin Laden?”

Yes, it was a funny, topical, scarily accurate skit that would seem largely harmless to anyone with a sense of humor, even if they happened to be depicted in it, which leads to a relevant question:

Is the Trump administration going to start filing lawsuits or try to sic the FCC on NBC now?

I mean, we all know these people don’t know how to laugh at themselves; otherwise, how would they not be weak with laughter every single day? President Donald Trump would only have to look at his own social media posts to laugh himself into the not-so-early grave some folks would love to see him in if he were self-aware enough to understand that he’s the ultimate joke. Secretary of War Pete “Warrior Ethos” Hegseth would bust a gut after witnessing a deeply insecure, overcompensating pseudo-macho man and pseudo-Christian read quotes from the Bible of Quentin Tarantino if he wasn’t the very deeply insecure, overcompensating pseudo-macho man and pseudo-Christian being spoofed.

The same goes for Patel, who has been trying, unsuccessfully so far, to sue his way out of allegations that he’s a drunken, absentee FBI director, who spends more time in the club than in the office, while, apparently, going through the most embarrassing and public midlife crisis anyone has ever seen. If that man could laugh at himself, he’d still be somewhere dying over this:

But Trump and his pals can’t take a mild Jimmy Kimmel joke without pressuring the FCC to help them pick and choose when the First Amendment matters, so Ansari, Jost and the rest of the fine folks at SNL might find themselves in the crosshairs of cry-baby conservatives, who just can’t handle the fact that we can all see how incompetent and generally stupid they always look, which is why they’re such low-hanging fruit for barely embellished satire in the first place.

If they weren’t all so observably stupid, SNL, Kimmel, and the rest wouldn’t have so much material full of jokes that write themselves. That’s on them.

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SNL Recruits Aziz Ansari To Hilariously Roast Kash Patel was originally published on newsone.com