Shreveport Just Buried 8 Children. America Still Isn’t Listening

Tragic shooting by father with mental health issues sparks grief and demands for change to prevent future tragedies.

Victims' families and strangers united in sorrow, honoring childhoods cut short by devastating gun violence.

Concerns raised over lack of mental health support and gun access, highlighting systemic failures that enabled this tragedy.

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty – APRIL 19: Syrnerica Pugh is comforted while grieving the death of her nieces and nephews in the Shreveport mass shooting on April 19, 2026.

Community members in Shreveport, Louisiana, came together in heartbreak and solidarity to honor the lives of eight children killed in the devastating mass shooting carried out by 31-year-old Shamar Elkins on April 19. Seven of the victims were Elkins’ own children, while the eighth was their cousin. The children, now remembered throughout the community as the “Eternal 8,” according to CNN, were laid to rest on May 9. The funeral took place at Summer Grove Baptist Church, per The Associated Press.

The young victims were identified as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Mar’Kaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5.

The community came together to honor the “Eternal 8.”

Family members, friends, faith leaders, teachers, and even complete strangers traveled from across the country to attend the emotional service, united by grief and a shared demand for change in the ongoing fight against gun violence. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., seeing a 68% increase in deaths between 2014 and 2024, according to data obtained by KFF.

The funeral service unfolded beneath powerful gospel music that echoed through the hall, bringing mourners to tears as hands lifted in prayer and loved ones embraced one another in sorrow. Some attendees had never met the children but felt compelled to stand beside the grieving families.

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“I had to get here,” Kelvin Gadson told CNN.

Gadson drove from South Carolina the day before the funeral and attended the open casket viewing, where the mothers saw their children’s bodies for the first time. But he said his mission extended beyond mourning the lives lost.

He arrived carrying Minnie and Mickey Mouse costumes, hoping to bring comfort and distraction to children attending the services who were struggling to process the unimaginable tragedy.

“They come out scared. But I’m really here because this violence has to stop. It’s killing our children, our precious babies,” Gadson, the founder of Giving a Child a Dream Foundation, told CNN. “My mission is about preventing gun violence.”

Among the mourners was Dollie Sims, who had met the children through community programs their father once brought them to. Sims said she was deeply affected by the tragedy, especially because her own son had survived a shooting years earlier after being struck 15 times while walking down the street.

“This was reliving the gun violence of my son, who was shot 15 times walking down the street. This is surreal, and as a parent, I think all of us out here are just devastated because what makes this situation so traumatic is that it was by their father, who struggled with mental illness,” Sims said while waiting for the family to arrive at the cemetery.

Her son was 19 years old at the time of his shooting and survived. Now, Sims hopes this tragedy serves as a wake-up call for the community.

“This should open the eyes to Shreveport, Louisiana, and Louisiana period, about gun violence and its seriousness, and what we need to do to help this situation to make it safer … We need to advocate and support other families and show up and try to find a way to make it better to keep the next family safe.”

Was the Shreveport Mass Shooting Preventable?

As previously reported, Shamar Elkins died while attempting to flee from police after allegedly carrying out the mass shooting with an assault-style rifle that took place across two houses. Family members later revealed there had been troubling warning signs leading up to the tragedy. According to relatives, Elkins had struggled with severe mental health issues in the months before the shooting, particularly during his divorce from his wife, 34-year-old Shaneiqua Pugh, who had reportedly filed for divorce over infidelity.

The New York Times reported that Elkins had previously threatened to kill his wife, their children, and himself if she left him. Family members also claimed he had expressed suicidal thoughts and had previously attempted to take his own life. Some relatives pointed to alarming social media posts where Elkins asked God for strength against “depression, anger, anxiety and panic.”

Elkins, who served in the Louisiana Army National Guard as both a signal support systems specialist and fire support specialist, had recently sought treatment for mental health struggles at a local VA hospital, according to family members. Troy Brown, Elkins’ brother-in-law, who also lost his 10-year-old son in the shooting, said he urged Elkins to return for additional treatment, but Elkins insisted he was fine and never went back.

Now, loved ones are left questioning whether more could have been done. They wonder where the continued follow-ups, wellness checks, and intervention efforts were from medical professionals and officials after clear signs of mental distress emerged, support that some believe may have changed the outcome of this devastating tragedy.

Authorities are also continuing to investigate how Elkins obtained the firearm used in the attack. Elkins had previously been arrested in 2019 and convicted of illegal firearm use, which likely prohibited him from legally possessing a weapon. Yet federal investigators later charged 56-year-old Shreveport resident Charles Ford with being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements to federal agents in connection with the rifle used in the shooting. Prosecutors allege Ford initially denied possessing the weapon before later admitting he had kept it under his seat and believed Elkins eventually took it, another failure that cost the lives of the eight children. Why aren’t stricter gun laws in place to prevent these types of tragedies? We need change.

According to CNN, inside the funeral home, heartbreak filled every corner. One woman reportedly closed her eyes after viewing the body of 6-year-old Kayla, who lay in a white dress with carefully painted pink fingernails. Behind her casket stood a photo capturing her bright smile and sweet eyes, a painful reminder of the vibrant child she once was.

In the funeral pamphlet, Kayla’s family described her as “K-Mae,” a loving little girl who “never asked for much,” but whose smile melted hearts. She loved school, spending time with her siblings and cousins, and playing outside. The remaining children were remembered with equally tender words. Sariahh was described as “sunshine,” creative and loving. Khedarrion adored helping others and loved his principal. Braylon was remembered as gentle and sweet. Mar’Kaydon, affectionately called “K-Bug,” loved sharing stories about school with his grandmother. Jayla, known as “little J-Bae,” taught her family about unconditional love and resilience. Shayla was quiet and warm, while Layla fiercely protected the siblings and cousins she adored.

Keosha Pugh, sister of Shaneiqua Pugh, arrived at the funeral leaning on a cane after suffering serious injuries while escaping the shooting. She shattered her pelvis and hip after jumping from a roof with her daughter, Mar’Kianna, to flee the gunfire. Shaneiqua Pugh escaped physically unharmed, while another mother, Snow, was shot in the face during the attack. Throughout the service, the emotional toll on the mothers was visible. Their hands trembled, tears streamed down their faces, and loved ones held them upright through waves of grief.

The tragedy has shaken the entire community to its core, leaving many grappling with the devastating intersections of mental health struggles, domestic violence, and gun violence. Throughout the funeral, mourners clung to one another, comforting each other through tears as children filled the pews, suddenly feeling even more precious in the wake of unimaginable loss. While the pain surrounding the “Eternal 8” remains overwhelming, community members say the children’s lives will never be forgotten. Many hope their deaths will spark meaningful conversations, stronger support systems, and lasting change aimed at preventing another tragedy like this from ever happening again.

SEE ALSO:

Shreveport Mass Shooting: What We Know After 8 Children Killed



Ex-Cop Arrested For Allegedly Planning Mass Shooting Targeting Black People

Shreveport Just Buried 8 Children. America Still Isn’t Listening was originally published on newsone.com