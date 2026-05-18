Another Friday Movie is Officially on the Way!

Daniel Zuchnik Kristina Bumphrey

After years of rumors and fans begging for another movie, it looks like the Friday franchise is finally making its return. Ice Cube and Mike Epps confirmed that Last Friday is officially in development, with production expected to start later this year.

The new movie will reportedly center around gentrification and how neighborhoods have changed over time, giving the comedy franchise a more updated storyline while still keeping that classic Friday energy fans love.

And yes… there’s hope for Smokey. Chris Tucker is reportedly in talks to return, and Ice Cube says he’s optimistic about bringing the fan-favorite character back to the screen.

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Fans have been waiting decades for another installment, and now it sounds like the long-awaited sequel may finally be happening.