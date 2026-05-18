Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

One Time for the Birthday Girl!

As She Heals, She Looks Good Doing It! Kandi Burruss Just Turned 50… But Social Media Says There’s Absolutely No Way!

Published on May 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Xscape: The Mother's Day Love Affair - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kandi Burruss has social media doing double takes after celebrating her 50th birthday looking like she hasn’t aged at all. The singer, entrepreneur, and reality star posted stunning birthday photos online wearing a black dress with a high slit, showing confidence, style, and what fans are calling “age-defying beauty.”

In her post, Kandi joked, “This is 50! Or as I like to say, 25 for the second time!” and honestly, fans agreed. Social media quickly filled up with birthday love, compliments, and people saying they hope to age just as gracefully.

Kandi also shared moments from her birthday celebration and reflective memories from over the years, giving fans a look back at her journey while still embracing this new chapter with confidence and energy.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Photo of JACKSON FIVE and Michael JACKSON and Marlon JACKSON and Jackie JACKSON
Ohio  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

That Time The Jacksons Brought “Destiny” & “Victory” Tours to Ohio

Comment
Celebrity  |  Written By: imannmilner

Don’t Forget About Us! Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Rekindle Romance Rumors After Movie Date

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Mother and daughter black women embracing in a field of yellow flowers
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Sing to Me: 13 R&B Songs About Momma for Mother’s Day

Comment
3:44
Celebrity  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

"Young, Tender, and Needy": Trick Daddy’s Wild Dating Rules Have the Internet Going Off

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close