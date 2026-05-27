Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Singer Monica Loses Her Father

Monica Breaks Down Mid-Concert as She Reveals Grim News She Just Received About Dad's Health

Published on May 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brandy & Monica Tour assets
Source: Tony Bee / Tony Bee

Monica recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father on social media, expressing her grief and gratitude for his release from suffering. In the emotional post, the Grammy-winning singer reminisced about conversations with her father about faith and perseverance. Fans and followers offered condolences and prayers in response to Monica’s touching message, highlighting the close bond she shared with her father. The singer, known for hits like “Angel of Mine” and “So Gone,” has been open about personal challenges and family matters throughout her career, maintaining a strong connection with supporters online. Monica has not disclosed further details about her father’s passing at this time.

Singer Monica Loses Her Father was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Imposing bulding facade
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ohio Supreme Court Halts Whitehall Recall Vote

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
22:42
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

One Voyage Cruise Fuels Dr. Kimbrough’s Push for HBCU Scholarships Through UNCF

Comment
US-ENERGY-OIL
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Why is Gas So High in Columbus?

Comment
Opinion  |  Written By: Zack Linly

Project 2026: Heritage Foundation’s ‘Restoring America’s Promise’ Agenda Is Just More Of The Same

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close