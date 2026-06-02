You Are NOT the Rapper! Or Maybe He is.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

At 87 years old, former talk show host Maury Povich is proving he’s still got plenty of surprises left.

During a recent appearance on Slice Joint with Speedy Morman, Maury showed off his knowledge of modern hip-hop by reading and even rapping lyrics from artists like 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and Drake.

Maury even joked that the rappers should come on his show and take lie detector tests to settle their disputes once and for all. The unexpected performance quickly got attention online, with fans praising the longtime TV personality for staying tapped into pop culture.