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You Are NOT the Rapper! Or Maybe He is.

Maury Povich Rapping 50 Cent Was Not on Anyone's Bingo Card, but it's Happening and the internet loves it...

Published on June 2, 2026
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At 87 years old, former talk show host Maury Povich is proving he’s still got plenty of surprises left.

During a recent appearance on Slice Joint with Speedy Morman, Maury showed off his knowledge of modern hip-hop by reading and even rapping lyrics from artists like 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and Drake.

Maury even joked that the rappers should come on his show and take lie detector tests to settle their disputes once and for all. The unexpected performance quickly got attention online, with fans praising the longtime TV personality for staying tapped into pop culture.

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