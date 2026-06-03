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Looks Like Karma Has Shown Up!

Nearly 20 Years After Their Marriage Ended, LisaRaye's Former Husband is Headed to Prison. Folks Are Having a Field Day Online.

Published on June 3, 2026
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More than a decade after their highly publicized split, LisaRaye McCoy’s ex-husband, former Turks and Caicos Premier Michael Misick, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison following his conviction in a long-running corruption case.

2006 Trumpet Awards - Arrivals
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2006 Trumpet Awards - Arrivals
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Misick was found guilty on bribery-related charges tied to allegations of corruption and misuse of public resources.

News of the sentencing has sparked plenty of reaction online, with many fans of LisaRaye revisiting the couple’s troubled marriage, which ended in 2008 amid allegations of infidelity and controversy.

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