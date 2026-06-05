Paige Bueckers Makes History After Her Game-Worn WNBA Debut Jersey Sells For Staggering Amount

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Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is setting records on and off the court. The 24-year-old has helped the Wings to a 5-3 record, which means they’re already halfway to their entire win count from last season, putting up 19.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

But it’s her jersey sale that has everyone’s attention at the moment. Bueckers’ game-worn No. 5 jersey has set a record for the WNBA, going for $64,720 at a recent auction.

Bueckers wore the jersey in her WNBA debut on May 16, 2025. It sold via MeiGrey, a photo matching and authentication service that also offers sports memorabilia for sale. Photo-matching helps authenticate game-worn jerseys by matching the item to photos and footage from games or sporting matches.

“We authenticated the jersey on-site, after the game, right off Paige’s back, photo-matched it,” Barry Meisel, president of the MeiGray Group, told ESPN. “In six months, the record has doubled, which speaks to the rocket ship that is women’s sports and the authenticated game-worn market for women’s sports.”

When informed of the price, even Bueckers was surprised, saying she wouldn’t pay that much for her own jersey.

“That’s insane to me, just thinking about it,” she said recently before a game. “It’s crazy because that much money is insane to me. And I’m just, like, very grateful and feeling very blessed, just that people are that much invested in women’s sports. People have been supporting me, and you can see the rise in popularity and women’s growth and respect, and it just means so much.”

She added, “So to be part of the rise right now, you’re just extremely grateful for it and don’t want anybody to think you’re entitled or anything,” and then said, “I wouldn’t even pay $10 for my own jersey!”

The jersey sale marks an increased interest in women’s sports memorabilia. Tennis star Billie Jean King still holds the record for one of the rackets she used in the Battle of the Sexes event vs. Bobby Riggs in 1973. That racket went for $125,000 in 2017.

But given the heightened interest in women’s sports, that record is likely to be broken sooner than later.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu have also helped raise the market. Wilson’s game-worn 2025 WNBA Finals jersey, worn in Games 1 and 2, held the previous record for WNBA stars at $32,150. In 2024, the jersey Ionescu wore at the NBA All-Star Game in a 3-point competition with Steph Curry was sold by Sotheby’s for $21,590.

However, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark still has the edge in trading cards. Her 2024 Rookie Royalty signed WNBA Flawless Logowoman 1/1 card sold for $660,000 at Fanatics Collect’s premier auction in July 2025. The sale set a new record for the highest auction price for a female athlete’s trading card.

See social media’s reaction to Buecker’s pricey jersey below.