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A Secret Revealed?!

Oprah is Revealing a Whitney Houston Story That's Been Kept Secret for Nearly Two Decades, but Now Whitney's Estate is Calling Foul.

Published on June 24, 2026
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Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about a moment involving Whitney Houston that the public never knew about. During a recent appearance at the Cannes Lions Festival, Oprah said Houston fell off the stage during her final appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009.

Oprah claims she was so concerned about the impact it could have on Houston’s life and career that she begged audience members not to release any photos from the incident, and they honored her request. Oprah said she believed Houston had relapsed at the time.

However, Whitney Houston’s estate is pushing back on Oprah’s account, saying the fall happened during a soundcheck in a dark area and was not related to drug use.

Whitney Houston
Source: John Atashian / Getty

The estate also stressed that Houston was a consummate professional and objected to linking the incident to her struggles with addiction. The story is reigniting conversation about Houston’s personal battles and the challenges she faced behind the scenes.

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