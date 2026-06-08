Former Buckeye Jonathan Cooper Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
Jonathan Cooper, a former OSU football player and current LB for the Denver Broncos, was arrested Friday morning in Colorado and is now facing multiple charges tied to an alleged domestic incident.
Records from Douglas County show Cooper was booked on three charges, including two domestic violence-related counts and one misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
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Authorities have not released information about what led to the arrest.
Multiple reports state Cooper was taken into custody by the Parker Police Department shortly after 2:30AM Friday. Reports also indicate a woman was arrested during the incident also.
The Gahanna native remains one of the more recognizable defensive players to come through Ohio State in recent years. After spending four seasons with the Buckeyes, Cooper was selected by Denver in the 2021 NFL Draft and later signed a four-year, $60 million deal in 2024.
Court records show Cooper received a $1,000 recognizance bond and is expected back in court Monday morning.
Additional information surrounding the case has not yet been released.
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Former Buckeye Jonathan Cooper Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com