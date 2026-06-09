Idris Elba Lays The Black James Bond Talk To Rest

Variety / Idris Elba

The idea of a Black James Bond is still high on people’s minds, and one actor, Idris Elba, whose name is always seemingly attached to the fictional spy, got very candid about the prospect of that happening.

In an interview with British GQ, the actor shot down the idea of seeing him take over the 007 mantle and become the Black version of the iconic character created by Ian Fleming.

Elba, 53, said the rumors about him being James Bond, which began about 15 years ago, were “never legit,” adding, “I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing.”

During the interview, he said the quiet part out loud, noting that there is a particular audience that just doesn’t want to see a Black James Bond.

“Also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world,” Elba said. “And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

When Did The Idea of A Black James Bond Begin Floating Around?

Ironically, the idea of seeing a Black man take on the role of James Bond was first introduced by Daniel Craig, the last actor to play Bond. Craig mentioned while speaking at the 2008 Italian premiere of “Quantum of Solace,” a day after Barack Obama defeated John McCain in the 2008 presidential election to become the first Black President of the United States.

Craig’s last time in the role came in 2021’s No Time To Die, ending his run and putting him in the pantheon of other white men to play the role, including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

Elba did acknowledge he was complimented by the rumors of him playing James Bond, but thinks “James Bond was written how he was written for a reason.”

Idris Elba Explains Why James Bond Should Be “Woke”

The Masters of the Universe star didn’t stop there, also explaining why he thinks a character like James Bond shouldn’t go “woke.”

“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke,” Elba said. “I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

Welp.

Elba keeping it real regarding becoming James Bond was a letdown, but social media was extremely disappointed in his use of the term “woke.”

“By his own logic, Idris Elba should just stop acting entirely. Because being black in movies is woke now,” one post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Another post read, “bro got knighted and it immediately took over his brain like a symbiote.”

“People don’t realize how much we are devolving as a society if a talented black actor genuinely believes him having a lead role in a fictional IP is “too woke,” said another social media user.

We are sure he didn’t mean to cause a commotion with his statements, but he definitely got people rolling their eyes in disappointment.

You can see more reactions below.