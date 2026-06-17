Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

This Famous Rapper is Headed Back to Prison!

Mystikal Just Learned His Fate in Court, and the Judge Didn't Hold Back. Find Out Why the Rapper Will Spend the Next Two Decades Behind Bars.

Published on June 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Juvenile & Mysitkal Performs At Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Rapper Mystikal is headed back to prison. The New Orleans rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree rape in connection to a 2022 case in Louisiana.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim asked the judge to hand down the maximum sentence, describing the traumatic assault she says happened at Mystikal’s home. The judge agreed and sentenced the rapper to the full 20 years allowed under the plea deal.

Mystikal originally faced a first-degree rape charge, along with several other charges, but prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge as part of a plea agreement reached earlier this year. Had he been convicted on the original charge, he could have faced a mandatory life sentence.

Funkfest 2020
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Just days before sentencing, Mystikal tried to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was under emotional distress when he accepted the deal. However, the court denied that request. This isn’t Mystikal’s first legal issue. He previously served six years in prison following a 2003 sexual battery conviction and has been a registered sex offender since his release.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Magic Barrett Jackson Car Show Register to Win
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to the Barrett-Jackson Car Show!

Comments
Who's the One Finalists Columbus
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Who’s The One Comedian Search: Get Tickets to The Battle!

Comments
Advertising Week Europe - Day 3
Entertainment  |  Written By: Robyn Simone

Guess Who Just Received a HUGE Honor!

Comments
56 Items
Summer 614  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Everything You Missed at the 9th Annual Summer 614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
6:57
News  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close