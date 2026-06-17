This Famous Rapper is Headed Back to Prison!

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Rapper Mystikal is headed back to prison. The New Orleans rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree rape in connection to a 2022 case in Louisiana.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim asked the judge to hand down the maximum sentence, describing the traumatic assault she says happened at Mystikal’s home. The judge agreed and sentenced the rapper to the full 20 years allowed under the plea deal.

Mystikal originally faced a first-degree rape charge, along with several other charges, but prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge as part of a plea agreement reached earlier this year. Had he been convicted on the original charge, he could have faced a mandatory life sentence.

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Just days before sentencing, Mystikal tried to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was under emotional distress when he accepted the deal. However, the court denied that request. This isn’t Mystikal’s first legal issue. He previously served six years in prison following a 2003 sexual battery conviction and has been a registered sex offender since his release.