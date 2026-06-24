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Report: Fan Fired For Stealing Knicks-Themed Trash can

Knicks Fan Reportedly Fired After Going Viral For Stealing Knicks-Themed Trashcan During Manhattan Parade

Angie Baez was previously identified as the woman in a Knicks jersey who was captured on camera dumping out one of the special-edition trash cans onto the ground before walking away with it.

Published on June 24, 2026
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A person in an orange hat and blue shirt is sorting through a pile of litter and debris on the sidewalk. The storefront behind them has a sign that says "Space for Lease".
Source: Barstool Sports / Screenshot

Look, man, a lot of us were beyond thrilled to see the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in 53 years earlier this month. One can imagine that most people from or living in the Big Apple were beside themselves with joy and excitement, and of course, maybe some of them got a little too joyful and excited?

In fact, one passionate, possibly overenthusiastic Knicks fan allowed her zeal for the champs to cost her an executive position at JPMorgan Chase, a job she lost after going viral for emptying and stealing a Knicks-themed trash can during a Manhattan parade celebrating the victory.

According to NBC News, 40-year-old Angie Baez was previously identified as the woman in a Knicks jersey who was captured on camera dumping one of the special-edition trash cans onto the ground before walking away with it, as an astonished crowd looked on, some applauding the effort.

I mean, personally, I’d be more upset about the flagrant littering, as if NYC is a place that needs more of that, but stealing the can was bad as well, of course. Either way, it appears one of those acts of wanton disregard, or both, may have gotten her the axe.

From NBC:

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase told NBC News on Wednesday that Baez, formerly an executive director of community and industry engagement, no longer works for the company. The spokesperson would not comment on whether she left the company as a result of the video.

Baez did not immediately return a call or email requesting comment from NBC News.

The Department of Sanitation confirmed that the trash can was returned to the city Wednesday morning.

“First, we would reiterate previous comments that dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do,” the department said in a statement. “On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid.”

I mean, the department wasn’t wrong about that last part. Imagine doing something like this in broad daylight, in the densely populated borough of Manhattan, at a time when cameras are everywhere, and not thinking immediately that this act might have a negative impact on your life.

Celebrate responsibly, sports fans. Or at least make sure your expressions of overexcitement are worth the consequences.

SEE ALSO:

New York Knicks Win 1st NBA Championship In 53 Years

History Won’t Be Kind To Knicks Players Who Visit Trump

Knicks Fan Reportedly Fired After Going Viral For Stealing Knicks-Themed Trashcan During Manhattan Parade was originally published on newsone.com

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