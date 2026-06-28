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'GTA 6' Physical Discs Will Not Be Printed: Report

About Those Physical Discs of ‘GTA 6,’ It Ain’t Happening: Report

Is this the end of physical media as we know it? Gamers believe so.

Published on June 28, 2026
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'GTA 6' Physical Discs Will Not Be Printed: Report
Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Initial reports suggested that gamers could expect a physical copy of GTA 6 down the line, but new reporting indicates that is not the case.

When preorder and pricing details were revealed for GTA 6, fans were stunned to learn that there would be no physical version of the game when it finally launches on November 19.

Rockstar Games said that gamers could expect a physical case, but instead of a disc, there would be a piece of paper containing a download code for the game.

After plenty of outrage on social media, an insider report on ppe.pl claimed that a physical disc version of the game could be expected sometime in December. An email response to puzzled fans claimed, “You will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months,” sparking hope for physical media collectors.

But a new report from THR has thrown cold water on that. According to the website, a source close to the matter said there are no plans to print any GTA 6 discs, and the response listed above was greatly misinterpreted.

The aforementioned “physical copy” in the email response referred to the case containing the download code inside.

THR says the source revealed to them that there are no plans to print GTA 6 discs “not at launch, and not months after.”

Damn.

Gamers Are Deeply Concerned

As expected, this latest update to the game is sparking plenty of concern about the state of physical media and the ownership of games purchased digitally.

But the lack of a physical disc doesn’t seem to be affecting GTA 6’s preorder hype as the game is reportedly selling exceptionally well, bringing in $1 billion within an hour of preorders going live.

Only time will tell what the GTA 6 effect on the gaming and entertainment industry will be. You can see more reactions below.

About Those Physical Discs of ‘GTA 6,’ It Ain’t Happening: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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