‘Spend Dat’ Discourse: India.Arie Denies Calling For Boycott Of Yung Miami’s Scammer Shoutout Single, Fans Wonder Whether Keri Hilson Chimed In

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Yung Miami’s summer anthem “Spend Dat” has become one of the season’s biggest songs, but not everyone’s applauding its success. Among the song’s critics is “Brown Skin” singer India.Arie, and, according to some fans, possibly even Keri Hilson.

Arie is among several artists and listeners who have taken issue with the track’s lyrics, though she has clarified that she is not calling for a boycott of the song. Meanwhile, the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer shared an intriguingly timed post about music’s ability to “harm,” prompting some social media users to speculate that her comments were directed at the viral scammer shoutout single.

“For clarity! I did not say I think anyone needs to boycott the song. I said it is a sign of where we are as a culture that this song has been accepted so widely. And…THAT’S FACTS.” India.Arie wrote in part this week after a social media user called for the track to be boycotted.

On June 28, Yung Miami received a warm welcome during the 2026 BET Awards when she took the stage to present the BET HER Award to Doechii and SZA. Before she could begin her presenting duties, the audience erupted in excitement, loudly singing the lyrics to “Spend Dat” as she smiled through the moment. For those who haven’t heard the track, its lyrics are far from politically correct, featuring numerous references to scamming and “boostin'”—a slang term commonly used to describe shoplifting.

India.Arie and social media users call out “Spend Dat”‘s offensive lyrics.

While the crowd’s enthusiastic response highlighted the song’s popularity, the viral moment also ignited criticism online. Amid that swirl of chatter, singer-songwriter India.Arie was one of several people who questioned the message behind the hit.

Among the critics was social media user Mrs. MJ. Telda, who argued that the song should be boycotted because she believes it is “degrading” to Black culture.

“At some point, we have to take seriously the power music has over our perception and the values it reinforces. This can’t be the song of the Summer.”

India.Arie later responded to the post with her own thoughts, arguing that lyrics have responsibility and that they can easily influence people, good or bad.

“I spent my entire adult life, caring way too much. Because I finally learned that not everybody Cares ( with a capital C) And explaining it to them is not gonna make them care. Everything you listen to see or eat is going to influence you. So make wise choices y’all.”

The Grammy-winning singer continued the conversation with another post on Threads, which was later deleted, making her position even more explicit.

“The mass acceptance of this song itself is a CRYSTAL CLEAR sign of the bigger problem. I finally realized that not everybody wants to get free. and it was a VERY rude awakening.”

Her comments quickly sparked discussion across social media, with supporters applauding her for speaking out while others defended Yung Miami’s record as lighthearted entertainment that should not be viewed as a reflection of society’s values.

“She’s telling the truth my sista Miss India.Arie,” wrote one supporter.

Another fan of the singer penned:

“India.Arie is completely right, she knows how powerful music is. Lyrics are affirmations!, it’s the same word in gemetria. Miami telling black folks to steal .. prison pipeline. It’s a mantra, that’s why it’s so catchy.”

Not everyone was on the singer’s side. One naysayer commented:

“This song is where we draw the line?? Not the countless songs about killing and drugs? lol ok….”

Another chimed in:

“Girl nobody wants to listen to “I am not my hair” in the club 🙄😂jk jk but to each its own.”

India has since clarified that she never called for the track to be boycotted. Hit the flip for that!