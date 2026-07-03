Celebrate 4th Of July 2026 With These Cocktails

The 4th of July holiday weekend is upon us, and we’re certain cookouts and indoor hangs are happening all across the nation. As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we’ve got a handy cocktail guide for your 4th of July celebrations.

I currently reside in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, and I can assure you, I will not be going outside until the sun goes down. With temps over 100 degrees across the region, it’s impossible to find relief. However, I am a big fan of the colorful and refreshing drinks crafted in honor of the 4th of July, also known as Independence Day.

A drink I’ve been crushing is a Whiskey Lemonade, an easy option when you want something refreshing and tasty. I’ve been making my Whiskey Lemonade concoctions with either Jim Beam White Label or Green River’s new Honey whiskey. Both make excellent cocktails that work for the season, so you can’t go wrong either way.

I didn’t add any beers to this roundup, as I just featured some in our ongoing Summer Drinks roundup here.

Hopefully, readers will find a new favorite below.

Have a happy 4th of July!

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Photo: Getty