What Is The Song Of Summer 2026? Here Are The Contenders

Viral sensations like 'Coconut Water' and 'Spend Dat' challenge Drake's reign.

Source: Drake/Instagram / Drake/Instagram

Every summer has that one song you cannot escape. It is blasting from car speakers, soundtracking rooftop parties, taking over TikTok, and somehow finding its way onto every cookout playlist. Check out our top contenders for the 2026 Song of the Summer inside.

While the season is far from over, the race for the 2026 Song of the Summer is already heating up with a mix of Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, pop, and viral internet sensations competing for the crown.

According to Billboard, Drake currently leads the publication’s Songs of the Summer chart with “Janice STFU.” The annual ranking tracks streaming, radio airplay, and sales between Memorial Day and Labor Day, making it one of the best indicators of which record truly owns the season. If Drake holds onto the top spot, he will become the first artist to earn three year-end Songs of the Summer titles, having previously won with “One Dance” and “In My Feelings.”

Still, the competition is far from over.

Scroll on for some of the biggest contenders shaping Summer 2026.

2026 Song of the Summer Contenders

Drake, “Janice STFU”

The internet cannot stop talking about this one. Between chart dominance, social media memes, and lyrics that have sparked endless online conversations, Drake once again has the song everyone is discussing.

Coi Leray featuring Eladio Carrión, “Outside”

Built around the familiar “Calabria” sample, this feel-good collaboration blends Latin trap, dance music, and hip hop into a track that feels tailor-made for block parties and late-night drives.

Don Toliver featuring Rema, “Secondhand”

This collaboration highlights the continued influence of Afrobeats on mainstream music. Don Toliver’s melodic style pairs naturally with Rema’s global sound, creating one of the summer’s smoothest records.

TRIM, “Coconut Water”

One of the biggest viral surprises of the year, “Coconut Water” exploded thanks to TikTok before becoming a streaming success. Its catchy hook and Gullah Geechee influence have made it one of the most talked-about breakout records of the summer.

PinkPantheress, “Girl Like Me”

Sampling dance classics while adding her signature dreamy production, PinkPantheress continues to prove that nostalgia and innovation can coexist in the same song.

Yung Miami, “Spend Dat”

This song has been on all our social media feeds, and although the catchy hook has stirred up quite a bit of controversy, it is undeniably in the running for the song of the summer.

Other records making serious noise include Ariana Grande’s reflective “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Olivia Rodrigo’s emotional “stupid song,” Taylor Swift’s Toy Story 5 soundtrack contribution “I Knew It, I Knew You,” BTS’ long-awaited comeback single “SWIM,” and Sienna Spiro’s heartfelt ballad “Die On This Hill.”

As Forbes points out, the songs that define a summer are not always the biggest hits. They become the soundtrack to road trips, vacations, family cookouts, and unforgettable moments. Whether Drake keeps his lead or another artist steals the spotlight before Labor Day, one thing is certain. Summer 2026 already has a playlist worth remembering.

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What Is The Song Of Summer 2026? Here Are The Contenders was originally published on globalgrind.com