Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Charged With Felony Weeks After Domestic Violence Arrest

Source: Armand Lenoir/BAL / Getty

Zaire Wade, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, has been charged with a felony.

The domestic violence-related charge comes three weeks after his initial arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, reports NBA Los Angeles.

On June 21, Wade was taken into custody after cops were called to a Burbank home around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a woman screaming. Cops say when they arrived, they saw Wade and a woman with lacerations to her face.

An emergency protective order was put in place, and Wade was released from jail a few hours later after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to TMZ, one of the calls that prompted cops to go to the home was from “concerned neighbors” who called authorities when they heard “yelling and stomping noises … prompting fears that a domestic disturbance or someone in distress could be inside Zaire’s home.”

The criminal complaint says the alleged victim is someone Wade is romantically involved with, who paramedics engaged with at the scene but did not transport to the hospital.

Authorities added that a handgun was also discovered and removed from the home.

Zaire is best known for following in his father’s basketball footsteps. He was born in 2002, when Dwyane was still at Marquette, before eventually declaring for the 2003 draft, widely regarded as one of the deepest ever.

Zaire grew up playing in Chicago and Miami—following D-Wade’s professional career with the Heat—before eventually playing at the high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon in California.

He skipped college basketball despite offers from notable programs like DePaul and Nebraska to go the professional route instead. He entered the 2021 NBA G League draft, which led to a short stint with the Salt Lake City Stars before he headed overseas to play in the Basketball Africa League for the Cape Town Tigers.

Most recently, he played for the Macau Black Bears of the Asian Tournament (TAT) in 2024.

His mother is Siohvaughn Funches, with whom Dwyane infamously had a rocky relationship, most recently over her protest of Zaya Wade’s name change.

But now that he’s battling domestic violence allegations, see social media’s reaction below.