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Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Family of 18-Year-Old Nolan Wells, Still Searching for Answers!

A heartbreaking story that has touched people across the country… from Jennifer Lewis to Lil Rel Howery, celebrities are speaking out!

Published on July 10, 2026
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The family of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells continues to search for answers after his tragic death following a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island, Mississippi. Nolan, who was a college football player, went missing after spending the holiday with friends, and his body was found days later. While authorities have said they do not currently suspect foul play and believe drowning may have been the cause, questions remain about what happened during Nolan’s final hours.

The Wells family has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who says they want a full and transparent investigation. Crump says there are still unanswered questions, including an alleged argument involving Nolan that was captured on video before he disappeared. The family is also moving forward with an independent review and autopsy as they continue looking for the truth about what happened to their son.

The story has touched people across the country, including actress Jennifer Lewis, who shared an emotional message on social media calling for an end to violence against children and reminding people that every young life matters.

And now comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery is showing his support for Nolan’s family. Lil Rel donated $1,000 to the family’s GoFundMe, saying his contribution is about helping the family find answers. He said he wants Nolan’s loved ones to know people are standing with them as they seek the truth.

As the investigation continues, Nolan’s family says their focus remains on getting answers and making sure his story is not forgotten.

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