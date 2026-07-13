Famous faces enhanced by dental implant magic

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Some of your celebrities with dental implants span from an actor known for playing God and keeping bees to an actress whose teeth ghosted her due to nerves. Hilary Duff, Mike Tyson, and Nicolas Cage are some of the famous talents who needed some divine dental intervention after an accident or, in Cage’s case, getting a little too into character.

The global cosmetic dentistry industry is expected to be worth $59 billion by 2034, according to Precedence Research. As more people are aware of how they look online and the influence of celebrities with dental implants and other procedures, the industry has a large customer base to pull from.

What Are Dental Implants?

Unlike dentures, dental implants are permanent restorations where your dentist places artificial roots directly into your jawbone. Titanium adheres to the jawbone over several months, during a process called osseointegration. Next is the abutment that secures the crown to the metal post. A crown looks and functions like a regular tooth,

Who Are Some Celebrities with Dental Implants?

“Ghost” star Demi Moore admitted she lost her two front teeth due to stress-related bruxism. She even tweeted a photo of herself with a missing tooth as she was getting one fixed.

While his nickname may be “Iron”, boxing legend Mike Tyson’s teeth were less so. The history-making former heavyweight champion clambered opponents in the ring, but his teeth suffered some damage from his pet tiger. He opted for dental implants to help maintain a confident smile as he enjoys his post-boxing podcasting life.

Nicolas Cage is known for his method acting. The Leaving Las Vegas star went as far as to have two teeth extracted for a role, which he later replaced with implants.

Hilary Duff told Ellen DeGeneres about losing her tooth at the worst time: her wedding day! It all happened when she bit into a bagel.

From playing God to Nelson Mandela, Morgan Freeman has wowed the world with his voice, talent, and warm smile. After a 2008 car accident chipped at least one front tooth, he underwent one of the more famous dental transformations that included whitening and veneers.

Why Are Celebrity Smile Makeovers So Common?

Celebrities undergoing dental work is another way for them to remain competitive in their field and look good if caught by paparazzi. High-definition camera angles capture every flaw, but veneers, implants, and whitening ensure they always have an ideal smile.

Plus, dental technology has made enhancements faster, such as same-day dental implants and one-hour professional whitening.

Hollywood Dental Implants May Be for You

Many people may be inspired to improve their smile when they go online and see influencers and celebrities with dental implants looking their best. You don’t need to be famous to match Morgan Freeman’s or Demi Moore’s iconic smiles. Just schedule a consultation with a local dental specialist who will help design the ideal smile makeover for better aesthetics and function.

If learning about dental enhancements in celebrities excites you, check out other entertainment, lifestyle improvement, and health news on our website.