‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Marvin Hands Kanan A World-Class Fade – Page 8

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Previously on Raising Kanan, Breeze (Shameik Moore) schools Kanan (MeKai Curtis) on how to be ruthless and reveals they are “blood brothers.” Marvin continues to reevaluate his life; Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) comes up short on paying Detective Garcia; and Raq (Patina Miller) avoids trouble with Pino Bernardi (Joe Pantoliano) after failing to take out Stefano (Tony Danza).

Stefano Recruits Kanan To Deal With Raq

Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

The episode picks up where Raq and Marvin’s conversation left off following the failed assassination attempt on Stefano.

Marvin knows they are in serious trouble after they took a shot at Stefano and missed, and on top of that, is concerned with how Flossie is feeling after the incident involving the judge snorting a bad batch of booger sugar that instantly killed him.

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Raq points out that he thinks Flossie is feeling him and instructs Marvin to use that to his advantage to smooth things over with her. She also reveals that it was Kanan who gave the call girl the bad drugs, but she tells her big brother not to make a move until they figure out how to deal with Kanan and Stefano.

Speaking of Kanan and Stefano, the mob boss links with Raq’s knucklehead son after the failed attempt on his life. He informs Kanan that he intends to get his lick back against Raq, and Kanan tells him he has no problems with that, telling Stefano his mother is dead to him.

Jukebox Wants In On The Drug Game, Marvin Has A Pep Talk With Amber

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Jukebox quickly realizes that bribing a police officer doesn’t come cheap and asks her father if she can get in on the family business so she can make enough money to keep Detective Garcia in her back pocket.

Marvin, who has tried his best to keep his daughter out of the drug business, reluctantly agrees to let her sell product, but he warns her that he and her aunt will get a decent chunk of her earnings.

Pino links up with Raq to discuss the current situation with Stefano. Raq denies trying to kill Stefano, and Pino tells her she has “big balls.” She responds by telling him she doesn’t have balls, but a lot of heart.

Marvin links with his adopted niece, Amber, and she tells him that she loves her new adopted family, but the police are threatening to take her away from them if she doesn’t tell them the truth. Marvin instructs her to stick to their story, telling the young girl that they are only trying to scare her.

Breeze Tells Kanan More About Himself, and Pino Warns Stefano To Leave Raq Alone

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Following the revelation that they are “blood brothers” (they are not), Kanan inquired more about Breeze’s life. Breeze reveals that Snaps (Wendell Pierce) is his mother’s brother. Now Breeze claims that DefCon is his father, but both he and his mother have the last name of the man his mom married after DefCon was sent to prison.

Breeze also adds that Snaps and Pop (Erika Woods) hate Raq so much because they feel she is the reason DefCon fell off.

Pino stops by Stefano’s posh mob boss digs to talk about Raq. Pino tells Stefano that Raq denied having anything to do with the failed hit on his life. Stefano calls cap, pointing to the now-deceased hitman who flipped on his two partners and snitched on Raq and Marvin hiring him.

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Pino then basically tells Stefano he has to find a way to look past what Raq did, since he doesn’t really care as long as she keeps making money for him. He also warns Stefano that if anything happens to his business partner, he will have a problem.

Doing what his sister asked, Marvin visits Flossie to smooth things over following the incident with the judge. He reassures the New York City Madam that their product is good and that she has nothing to worry about, and that there won’t be any more fatal booger sugar incidents.

The conversation takes a more serious tone when Marvin asks Flossie about her daughter, who died in a car accident caused by her drunk boyfriend.

The boyfriend got a slap on the wrist thanks to his parents’ connections, but Flossie got her revenge by alleging that she was responsible for his falling in front of an oncoming train.

Cold-blooded.

Not feeling how his meeting with Pino went, Stefano meets up with Breeze and tells him to find a way to ruin Raq’s drug business, so that Pino will rescind his protection.

Jukebox Pushes Garcia To Share Info On Famous, Raq & Kanan Are Officially At War

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Marvin joins Jukebox to pay Detective Garcia for his money, and she pushes him to drop information about who killed Famous. According to Garcia, the two dirty cops Jukebox believed killed famous people are low on the corruption totem poll and only do shake downs, not murdering people.

Following his conversation with Stefano, Pino tells Raq he’s pretty sure Stefano will come for him and that he will be ready when the day arrives. He also brings up Kanan working for Stefano and, like his mob-boss counterpart, wants Raq to do something about her son.

Stefano uses his close relationship with Flossie’s father to try to convince her to stop working with Raq, but she shuts that down.

Meanwhile, Raq’s supplier, Joaquin, and his men head to an underground fight, and have no idea that Breeze is there waiting for them. While Joaquin goes to use the bathroom, Breeze makes his move, putting a bullet in the drug kingpin’s head, basically ruining Raq’s reliable source of product.

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Breeze makes his escape and hops in the car, where Kanan is waiting to drive them out of trouble.

Raq and Marvin are also making their own moves against Kanan. Marvin snatches up one of his nephew’s delivery boys, Primo.

Marvin Finally Learns The Truth About Lou-Lou

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Jukebox heads to Kanan’s apartment to tell him what she has learned from Garcia that Raq’s cops were not behind Famous’ death, but Kanan couldn’t care less. He is more interested in what’s going on with Primo, who is missing.

We catch up with Primo, who is currently getting tortured by Raq and Marvin for information that he doesn’t have. Marvin realizes that, but Raq couldn’t care less and, out of anger and frustration, shoots and kills the delivery boy, pissing off Marvin.

Marvin’s anger forces Raq to finally tell him the truth: it was Kanan who killed Lou-Lou, and we quickly see what Marvin does with that information.

Jukebox is still at Kanan’s apartment when there is a loud knock on the door, it’s Marvin, and boy is he pissed off. When Kanan opens the door, Marvin goes ham on him and beats the living hell out of him.

Marvin comes real close to killing his nephew, but Jukebox manages to convince her dad not to shoot Kanan, but he does vow to finish the job.

The episode ends with Kanan, lying on the floor, an absolutely bloody mess, with adult Kanan saying in the voiceover that, yeah, he got his ass whooped, but it only made him stronger.

Social media had plenty to say about the episode, specifically Kanan catching a serious and well-deserved fade from Marvin.

You can see those reactions below.