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Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size

Market size significantly impacts the league in various ways, especially when it comes to the televised game schedule.

Published on July 14, 2026
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  • Larger markets like NY and LA command bigger slices of NFL revenue due to massive fanbases and sponsorship opportunities.
  • Prioritizing big-market teams in prime-time slots makes business sense for the league, but limits smaller teams' national exposure.
  • Market size significantly impacts the NFL's televised game schedule, favoring high-rating teams in urban hubs.
Carolina Panthers - New York Giants
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size

The NFL is home to 32 teams spread across the United States, yet these teams aren’t created equal when it comes to market size. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago represent massive markets, while smaller markets like Green Bay, Buffalo, and New Orleans hold their own charm but often face uphill battles in gaining national exposure.

Market size significantly impacts the league in various ways, especially when it comes to the televised game schedule.

2026 NFL Schedule

Larger markets command a bigger slice of the NFL’s revenue pie, driven by substantial fan bases and abundant sponsorship opportunities in urban hubs. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys or New York Giants operate in high-visibility settings, with millions of potential viewers tuning in weekly.

For the league, prioritizing these teams in prime-time slots makes business sense, networks rely on high ratings to secure advertising revenue.

While that financial logic makes sense for the league, it often leaves smaller-market teams like the Green Bay Packers or Buffalo Bills scrambling for national exposure, even when they field competitive rosters.

Take a look below at Ranking NFL Teams Based on Market Size.

RELATED | Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

1. Large NFL Markets (over 2 million TV households)

TeamTV Market SizeApprox. Metro Population
1. New York Giants / New York Jets7.453M19,216,182
2. LA Rams / LA Chargers5.735M13,214,799
3. Chicago Bears3.472M9,458,539
4. Philadelphia Eagles2.997M6,102,434
5. Dallas Cowboys2.963M7,573,136
6. San Francisco 49ers2.653M4,731,803
7. Atlanta Falcons2.649M6,307,261
8. Houston Texans2.570M7,340,118
9. Washington Commanders2.566M6,385,162
10. New England Patriots2.490M4,919,179
11. Arizona Cardinals2.158M5,070,110

2. Medium NFL Markets (1.5–2 million TV households)

TeamTV Market SizeApprox. Metro Population
12. Seattle Seahawks2.099M4,044,837
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers2.035M3,342,963
14. Minnesota Vikings1.887M3,731,861
15. Detroit Lions1.863M4,319,629
16. Denver Broncos1.798M2,999,270
17. Miami Dolphins1.693M6,258,657
18. Cleveland Browns1.512M2,088,251

3. Small NFL Markets (under 1.5 million TV households)

TeamTV Market SizeApprox. Metro Population
19. Carolina Panthers1.291M2,754,231
20. Indianapolis Colts1.183M2,111,040
21. Pittsburgh Steelers1.166M2,422,725
22. Baltimore Ravens1.130M2,838,327
23. Tennessee Titans1.102M2,102,573
24. Kansas City Chiefs986K2,215,244
25. Cincinnati Bengals926K2,271,381
26. Las Vegas Raiders834K2,336,573
27. Jacksonville Jaguars757K1,733,937
28. New Orleans Saints664K1,272,528
29. Buffalo Bills613K1,166,902
30. Green Bay Packers456K331,796

Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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