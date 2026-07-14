Join The Envoy Hotel's Rooftop & City Views Of Tall Ships At The Harbor

The Sail Boston festivities are underway, and families, friends, and loved ones are certainly gathered in and around Boston Harbor to see the sights. The Envoy Hotel has launched a Sail Boston-inspired cocktail menu, along with rooftop and patio views of the Tall Ships from around the world.

From now until July 16, The Envoy will host patrons at its rooftop establishment and at Para Maria, its global fusion restaurant in Boston‘s Seaport.

The beverage team at Envoy has crafted a cocktail menu featuring the drinks Three Sheets, Harbor Sunset, Spinnaker Spritz, Boat Drink, Cut and Run, and the Old “Fashioned” Ironsides. Beyond the sips on offer, guests will be treated to live entertainment on Para Maria’s patio throughout the Sail Boston celebration.

On Wednesday, July 15, 261 at Para Maria will be hosting a free meet-and-greet with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Fleet. There will also be trivia and a pop-up shop near the waterfront as well.

261 is a pop-up sports bar uniquely focused on women in sports. The pop-up will remain at Para Maria through October. Learn more here.

Below, we’re featuring images of the Sail Boston drinks. If you do happen to try one, please let us know in the comments section.

Learn more about The Envoy Hotel’s other offerings via this link and check out the clip below.

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Photo: Para Maria