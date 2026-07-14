Source: WILLIAM MORGAN / Getty 10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Mac and Cheese Mac and cheese is one of the world’s ultimate comfort foods. Whether you’re making it from scratch, grabbing a blue box from the pantry, or loading up your plate at the cookout, there’s a good chance you’ve been eating it your whole life. But this cheesy favorite has a history and a few surprising facts that might make you appreciate it even more.

1. Mac and cheese is older than the United States While many people think of it as an American classic, recipes for pasta and cheese date back to the 13th century in Europe. Early versions appeared in medieval Italian and English cookbooks hundreds of years before America became a country.

2. Thomas Jefferson helped popularize it After traveling through Europe, Thomas Jefferson became fascinated with pasta. He even imported a pasta-making machine and reportedly served a baked macaroni and cheese dish at a White House dinner in 1802, introducing many Americans to the meal.

3. Kraft changed everything In 1937, Kraft introduced its famous boxed Macaroni & Cheese Dinner. During the Great Depression, families loved that they could feed several people for just a few cents. More than 8 million boxes were sold during its first year.

4. Americans eat a lot of it It’s estimated that Americans consume more than one million boxes of boxed mac and cheese every day. That’s before counting homemade recipes and restaurant orders.

5. There are hundreds of ways to make it Some recipes call for cheddar, while others use gouda, gruyère, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked cheeses, or even cream cheese. Every family seems to have its own secret recipe.

6. It has become a cookout staple Few dishes spark debate quite like baked mac and cheese at a family reunion or holiday dinner. Whether you like it creamy or baked with a crispy cheese topping, everyone has an opinion about what makes the perfect pan.

7. National Mac and Cheese Day is July 14 That’s right. Mac and cheese has its own holiday. Every July 14, restaurants across the country celebrate with discounts, special menu items, and creative twists on the classic dish.

8. Lobster mac and cheese wasn’t always fancy Today it’s considered a luxury menu item, but lobster was once so plentiful in parts of the Northeast that it was commonly paired with everyday foods, including macaroni and cheese.

9. There are world records dedicated to it The world’s largest serving of macaroni and cheese weighed more than 5,000 pounds, proving there’s no such thing as too much cheese when you’re chasing a Guinness World Record.

10. Everyone has their own definition of “the best” Some swear by baked mac and cheese with a crunchy top, while others prefer it creamy straight from the stovetop. Add bacon, buffalo chicken, smoked brisket, or hot honey, and the possibilities are endless. There may never be one perfect recipe, but that’s part of what makes mac and cheese so beloved.