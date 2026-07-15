Tory Lanez to Drop Double Album: Who Else Released Music Behind Bars?

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Tory Lanez isn’t letting prison slow his musical output.

The Canadian rapper and singer announced that he’ll release a new double album, Made You Think I Was Gone…But, on Friday, July 17. The project features one disc dedicated to rap, and another focused on R&B.

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His latest project will continue a streak of releases that has included Prison Tapes, Peterson and LOL: Slutty Bass.

Lanez is serving a 10-year California prison sentence after a jury convicted him in 2022 of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion following an argument outside a Hollywood Hills party in 2020. He has maintained his innocence and continues to appeal the case.

But none of that has stopped his music career from moving forward.

For many fans, the bigger question isn’t why he’s releasing another album. It’s how.

| Related: Tory Lanez Transferred To New Facility After Brutal Stabbing Incident: Report

In most correctional facilities, artists cannot simply walk into a recording booth. Some projects rely on songs completed before incarceration, while others are created through approved phone calls, outside engineers or legally permitted recording methods that vary by facility. Lanez himself claimed he and his engineer figured out how to capture high-quality vocals over prison phone calls, allowing him to continue making new music despite being behind bars.

As unusual as that sounds, Lanez is far from the first artist to find a way to keep the music coming while incarcerated. Some recorded new material from prison. Others released albums that arrived while they were serving time. A few managed to do both.

Here’s a look at the rappers and R&B artists who proved prison walls couldn’t completely silence their music.

Recorded New Music From Prison

1. Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez has become one of hip-hop’s most prolific prison-era artists. Since beginning his sentence, he has released Peterson, Prison Tapes, LOL: Slutty Bass and now plans to drop the double album Made You Think I Was Gone…But. Lanez says he records vocals through prison phone calls before engineers mix and master the tracks.