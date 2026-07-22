The Legal Fight Involving Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Promise?

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

One year after the tragic death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, his family is now at the center of a legal battle.

According to new court filings, Malcolm’s widow, Tenisha Warner, is suing his mother, Pamela Warner, seeking more than $1.2 million from the Warner Family Trust. Pamela serves as the trustee of the family trust, and Tenisha claims Malcolm made several financial promises in their 2022 premarital agreement that were never fulfilled before his unexpected death.

The lawsuit alleges Malcolm agreed to provide:

A $1 million life insurance policy naming Tenisha as the sole beneficiary.

naming Tenisha as the sole beneficiary. More than $50,000 in annual anniversary payments.

in annual anniversary payments. About $30,500 in Roth IRA contributions.

in Roth IRA contributions. Nearly $195,000 in unpaid salary for her work as his assistant and chief of staff.

Tenisha says Malcolm intended to update his estate plan to include both her and their young daughter, but he died before those changes were completed. She says she had “no choice” but to file the lawsuit before the statute of limitations expired and is asking the court to require the trust to satisfy those financial obligations. She’s also seeking attorney’s fees and wants trust distributions paused until the case is resolved.

The lawsuit was filed on the one-year anniversary of Malcolm’s accidental drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica.