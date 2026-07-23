A Major Legal Battle is Brewing in Chadwick Boseman’s Family.

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Nearly six years after Chadwick Boseman’s passing, a legal battle has erupted within his family. His brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, have filed court documents asking a judge to remove his widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, as the administrator of his estate.

According to the filing, they claim she hasn’t properly distributed estate assets despite a 2022 court order. They also allege she’s kept the family in the dark about finances tied to Chadwick’s estate, including royalties, residuals, intellectual property rights and other assets. The brothers are asking the court to appoint an independent professional to oversee the estate instead.

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Taylor has not publicly responded to the allegations, and the claims have not been proven in court. Chadwick passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. Because he died without a will, his estate has been handled through the California probate process.