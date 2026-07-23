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A Grammy-Nominated Artist Reveals a Life-Changing Diagnosis!

R&B singer Nivea is Sharing a Health Battle She Kept Private... And Her Outlook on Life May Inspire You...

Published on July 23, 2026
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Grammy-nominated singer Nivea is opening up about a private health battle, revealing she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. The good news… she says treatment is going well, and she’s staying positive through it all.

Nivea says the diagnosis has given her a whole new perspective on life, making her even more grateful for every opportunity and every moment with her children. She also says she’s not slowing down. Along with continuing her music career, she’s studying audio engineering to expand her skills behind the scenes.

The singer thanked fans for their continued love and support and says she’s focused on healing, growing and making the most of every day.

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