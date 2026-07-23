The Jazzy Report: Military Screening, Cancer Research, and Karmelo Anthony Updates

The latest Jazzy Report with Jasmine Sanders and D.L. Hughley is where the news hits different. On the D.L. Hughley Show, Jasmine brings the headlines that matter to our community, and D.L. brings the commentary that keeps us laughing while making us think. This latest round covered everything from the military to melanoma, courtrooms to classic R&B. Here’s the breakdown.

The U.S. military rolled out a new initiative to screen soldiers 30 and over for testosterone deficiency, saying the goal is to keep service members strong, resilient, and ready to perform. D.L. wasn’t buying the hype. He questioned why leadership suddenly cares about testosterone levels after all these years and all these wars. “Intellect got more to do with winning a war than testosterone,” he fired back, taking a sharp jab at anybody in charge who “can’t even do six pull-ups” but wants to lecture soldiers about being alpha. The point landed: brains beat brawn when it counts.

That tub of creatine sitting in your gym bag might do more than build muscle. UCLA researchers found the popular supplement appears to energize key immune cells that help the body target tumors. In studies on mice and lab-grown human cells, daily creatine slowed melanoma growth and boosted both the number and activity of tumor-fighting immune cells. It’s early research, but the findings could open new doors for how we think about supplements and cancer treatment down the line. Science is moving, and this one’s worth watching.ical professionals are raising alarms.

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Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial Shakeup

The murder case involving Karmelo Anthony took a major turn. According to the Dallas Morning News, a new judge has been assigned after a motion to recuse the current one. A state judge signed an order bringing in a senior judge to preside over the proceedings. Even more eyebrow-raising, the paper reported that a “quiet handshake deal” may have derailed Anthony’s defense. The headline said it plainly: how a quiet deal changed the course of the case. The details are still unfolding, but this shakeup has everybody watching closely.

The Greatest Falsetto Debate Heats Up

The crew got into a heated R&B debate over who holds the greatest falsetto crown of all time. The contenders? Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, the legendary Eddie Kendricks, and the smooth El DeBarge. Listeners even threw Prince into the mix. Falsetto singing feels rare these days, which makes this conversation about our musical legends hit even sweeter.