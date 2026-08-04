Caitlin Clark Shuts Down Reporter Over Sophie Cunningham’s Anti-Trans Views

Source: Soobum Im / Getty

The most criticized player on the Indiana Fever is typically Caitlin Clark, but Sophie Cunningham has been giving her a run for her money the last few weeks following her comments about trans women in sports.

Even with Cunningham in the hot seat, Clark has been dragged back into it to answer for her teammate’s views.

After the Indiana Fever’s 108-100 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, Clark quickly shut down the line of controversial questioning with a neutral answer, putting all the onus on team executives.

“It’s not really a discussion we have in our locker room. I think it’s for leagues and governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions,” Clark said. “Our focus is on basketball. That’s what we talk about and how we can get wins, and obviously we didn’t do that tonight. So we need to find an area to improve in that way.”

Clark, who scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds, was sitting next to the night’s leading scorer, Kelsey Mitchell, who had 37 points, and head coach Stephanie White.

Clark wasn’t as cordial when the media member tried to ask a follow-up question about her “reaction” to the situation, when she snapped back, “I just answered for you…”

It’s all a situation that arose following Cunningham’s interview with ESPN about the narratives that have followed the oft-described “MAGA Barbie” throughout her career. She tried to explain away her views on trans women in sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” she said. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

It backfired on both sides with anti-trans rallies outside of the Fever’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Minnesota Lynx president Cheryl Reeve wearing a “Trans Kids Belong” shirt and other protesters getting kicked out of their courtside seats.

Even her own coach, Stephanie White, has been preaching inclusion.

Now social media has turned its attention to Clark’s take on the topic. See the reactions below.