A Joe Jackson Docuseries Is In The Works & Social Media Is Quick To Judge

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It had to happen.

After a Jacksons TV movie, a reality show, a Janet Jackson documentary, and a Michael Jackson biopic, the patriarch who started it all will finally get his story told.

On Monday, Marlon Jackson and the Jackson brothers announced an eight-episode docuseries, The Manager, The Mythology, The Legends, slated to head to BLK PRIME at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Joe Jackson, whose nine children with his wife Katherine became superstars during the ’70s as the Jackson 5 were enjoying chart-topping success, was a controversial figure throughout his life.

Michael, the most famous of his offspring, said that he was abused by his disciplinarian father. Janet’s second album, Control, was based on her desire to exercise it over her own career. She told Robin Roberts in an interview that her father never allowed her to call him Daddy.

But other family members praised Joe for engineering his children’s careers and for protecting them from some of the worst excesses of the industry.

The Jacksons announced the upcoming series on their social media accounts.

“The story of our father, Joseph Walter ‘Joe’ Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family is coming to BLK PRIME,” the post read. “The Manager. The Mythology. The Legend is an original series developed in collaboration with our brother Marlon Jackson, offering a deeper look at the man whose vision helped shape our family and its musical legacy.

They concluded the post, “Coming soon, exclusively on BLK PRIME.”

Out of the four living Jackson brothers, Marlon and Jackie Jackson continue to tour as The Jacksons after Tito’s unexpected death last year. (Randy and Jermaine have, for the most part, not been involved.)

Tito was one of his father’s biggest defenders, saying, “I love my father. I wouldn’t trade him for any father in the world, because he did something great.”

His father defended his approach to parenting in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2013, where he said modern parents were too permissive.

“Yeah, they are too soft. One of the reasons I say that is because kids nowadays are killing their parents in some cases,” Jackson said. “Let’s get into this ‘beating’ thing. There’s no such thing as ‘beating a kid.’ You whip them or punish them over something they did, and they will remember that. And they’ll remember it in such a way that they won’t do it again. That’s the way I was.”

Joe Jackson died of cancer in Las Vegas in 2018. He was 89.

See how social media is reacting to the new project below.