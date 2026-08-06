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Another R&B Star is Dealing with Dog Attack Allegations.

Another R&B Star is Dealing with Dog Attack Allegations.

Just Weeks After Chris Brown Was Hit with a $13 Million Judgment, Ne-Yo is Facing a Lawsuit Over Allegations Involving One of His Own Dogs.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Singer Chris Brown appears in London court over alleged nightclub assault
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Ne-Yo is now dealing with a legal battle that’s sounding a lot like the one Chris Brown just went through. A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming she was attacked by one of Ne-Yo’s dogs while delivering a package to his Georgia home.

NeYo2
Source: Artist / Artist

She says the alleged attack happened last year, leaving her with serious injuries, emotional distress and more than $9,000 in medical bills. She’s now seeking damages, claiming Ne-Yo is responsible as the dog’s owner.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Chris Brown was ordered to pay nearly $13 million to his former housekeeper after a jury found him liable in a separate dog attack case, which he is appealing.

Ne-Yo has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

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