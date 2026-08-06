Another R&B Star is Dealing with Dog Attack Allegations.

Anadolu Kevin Winter/BET

Ne-Yo is now dealing with a legal battle that’s sounding a lot like the one Chris Brown just went through. A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming she was attacked by one of Ne-Yo’s dogs while delivering a package to his Georgia home.

Source: Artist / Artist

She says the alleged attack happened last year, leaving her with serious injuries, emotional distress and more than $9,000 in medical bills. She’s now seeking damages, claiming Ne-Yo is responsible as the dog’s owner.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Chris Brown was ordered to pay nearly $13 million to his former housekeeper after a jury found him liable in a separate dog attack case, which he is appealing.

Ne-Yo has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, and the allegations have not been proven in court.