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From Homelessness to Having a Street Named After Him!

Detroit is Celebrating KEM with An Honor That's Bigger Than Music. He Calls a Full Circle Moment While Talking New Music!

Published on August 6, 2026
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Kem, Keith Sweat and Joe Perform at James L. Knight Center
Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

Detroit is honoring one of its own. The city unveiled a street sign recognizing R&B singer KEM at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street, the same area where he once battled homelessness and addiction before turning his life around.

Surrounded by family, friends and fans, KEM reflected on his journey and donated $10,000 to Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. He also says new music is on the way, with a full album and tour planned for 2027.

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